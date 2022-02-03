Patrick John Buckley, 68, of Lewiston, passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. He was born March 27, 1953, to Louis Buckley and Vera (Bowse) Buckley.
John is survived by his wife, Hilda; his children, Marc (Julie), Rachel, Jonathan and Haley; grandchildren, Kevin, Carl, Evan, Samuel and Elizabeth; siblings, Louis (Susan), Becky Torpey, TahMara Dant Bowse and Frank Willis; sister-in-law, Cathy Goddard; cousin, Betty Buckley Cameran; nephews, Jarod Rupnick, Lance Torpey and Micheal Derant; nieces, Dawn Marie Ruse, Brenda Barr, Misty and Kimmy Goddard, Shanna Miller, Christina, Danielle, Victoria, Candice and Frank.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Vera Buckley; sister, Maryann Wilson; brother, Kim Goddard; cousin, Gregory Dane Bowse; nephew, Tony Barr; and nieces, Gainer D. and Samantha Vannoy.
John married Hilda Sonnie in Asotin on Oct. 28, 1979.
John worked at the 40 Cattle Company as a teenager and soon after, joined the U.S. Army. Among his jobs on returning to Lewiston, he served as a bartender at O’Brians Lounge. He obtained a bachelors degree in nursing from Lewis-Clark State College while serving in the National Guard. John worked in the surgery department at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston until he retired.
He was an artist and had many artistic talents. John loved music, enjoyed making sushi, and he loved remodeling the home with his sons. He was a believer in God and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.