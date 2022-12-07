Patrick Jerry Wren

It was a sad but peaceful day, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, when Jake Wren, surrounded by family members in his home in Cottonwood, passed on to be with Jesus. He willingly accepted God’s path for him as he courageously lived each day accepting all the challenges he was given with a joyful heart. Sooner than expected, Jerry joined his wife, Marianne, and son, Michael.

Patrick Jerry “Jake” Wren was born June 23, 1937, in Cottonwood, to Cliff and Oda (Yount) Wren. He lived in the Cottonwood area most of his life. He graduated high school from St. Gertrude’s Academy in 1955. In his junior year, on a debate trip to Spokane, he met his future wife, Marianne Muzatko. After high school, he went on to Carroll College in Helena, Mont., to pursue his teaching degree. While in college, Jerry (Goose) played both football and basketball as a Carroll College Saint. Each summer, he headed back home to help on the family farm and pursue his relationship with Marianne. After his junior year, they were married Aug. 30, 1958, in Spokane. Fr. Kirchen, a priest who was a close friend at Carroll College, was disappointed that Marianne had “stolen” his future priest. They spent their first year together in Helena as Dad completed his teaching degree.