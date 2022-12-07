Patrick Jerry Wren

It was a sad but peaceful day, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, when Jake Wren, surrounded by family members in his home in Cottonwood, passed on to be with Jesus. He willingly accepted God’s path for him as he courageously lived each day accepting all the challenges he was given with a joyful heart. Sooner than expected, Jerry joined his wife, Marianne, and son, Michael.
Patrick Jerry “Jake” Wren was born June 23, 1937, in Cottonwood, to Cliff and Oda (Yount) Wren. He lived in the Cottonwood area most of his life. He graduated high school from St. Gertrude’s Academy in 1955. In his junior year, on a debate trip to Spokane, he met his future wife, Marianne Muzatko. After high school, he went on to Carroll College in Helena, Mont., to pursue his teaching degree. While in college, Jerry (Goose) played both football and basketball as a Carroll College Saint. Each summer, he headed back home to help on the family farm and pursue his relationship with Marianne. After his junior year, they were married Aug. 30, 1958, in Spokane. Fr. Kirchen, a priest who was a close friend at Carroll College, was disappointed that Marianne had “stolen” his future priest. They spent their first year together in Helena as Dad completed his teaching degree.
In 1959, he got his first job as a teacher at St. Gertrude’s Academy and College in Cottonwood. It was here that they decided to settle down and raise a family. Their kids include Chris (Laney), Greg (Irene), Fr. Bruce, Dave (Maria), Annette (Roger) Wemhoff, Terry (Tami), Gerry (Jennifer), Michael (deceased), Shelley (Scot) Schlader, Cindy (Brad) Higgins and Julie (Doug) Schumacher. Dad was a proud grandfather of 58 grandkids and 31 great-grandchildren.
Through all these years of raising the family, he remained teaching at St. Gertrude’s and then continued at Prairie High School when SGA closed, until his retirement from there in 2004. He then taught at Summit Academy in Cottonwood until 2012 and continued to offer tutoring. During his career in education, he taught a variety of subjects as well as coached sports and debate teams and driving school bus. In total, Dad taught for 52 years, three generations of influencing young minds.
Dad’s lifetime was spent using his time doing the things that meant the most to him. Dad was deeply spiritual. Consistent daily morning prayer, praying the rosary, reading scripture and Mass were just a few of the things we know he prioritized. His prayers always consisted of intentions for others and their specific needs. He made it known to anyone who would listen that God should be first in your life.
Family was of utmost importance. The schedule he kept showed his willingness to sacrifice for his family. Getting up early for his prayers and the many jobs he took on to supplement his teaching salary kept him occupied from 4 a.m. until late into the night. His genuine love for his wife expressed itself especially in these last few years, as Mom went through many trials. We noticed Dad was never wanting to leave her no matter what sacrifice that meant for him. Anyone who knew him knew they could find him at many sporting events. His support began with his attendance at Chris’ peewee baseball games in 1966 and continued up until Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, when he was physically no longer able.
Dad had a keen interest in politics and history and wanted to share it in order to help as many people as possible. He was passionate about this, which led him to claiming a spot in the Cottonwood Chronicle and writing first “Let Freedom Ring,” followed now by the infamous “Redneck Review.” He has also written two books, “The Camas Prairie Life” and “Prose, Poetry, and Prayer.” This was a natural result of him being an avid lifelong reader.
Dad was known for his love of others, family, friends and even those he disagreed with. He was always positive and saw Christ in everyone. Many people were influenced by his witness of understanding, acceptance and hope. From the classroom to the gymnasium to the local restaurant and newspaper, he shared as much as he knew with as many people as he could. His character alone was witness of the messages he wanted to share. He was willing to help anyone and sacrificed himself anytime it was needed. He truly lived by his undying motto “Toss a pebble, make a wave.”
Dad is survived by his 10 children; 58 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Judy Kuiper, Steve Wren, both of Spokane, and Shirley Crane, of Grangeville.
Preceding him in death is his wife, Marianne, and his son, Michael; his father and mother, Cliff and Oda Wren, and stepmother, Marge Wren; and his siblings, Jeannie Zerr and Mike Wren.
A rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m., celebrated by his son, Fr. Bruce Wren, Saturday, Dec. 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood. All are invited to share in a meal and memories at the Ferdinand Community Hall immediately following. The family requests any memorials to be made in Jerry’s name to the Legionaries of Christ in an account at the Cottonwood Credit Union under Fr. Bruce Wren’s name.
The family wants to thank each and every one for their thoughts, words and endless prayers. A special thank you to Dr. Jones, Dr. Wonderlich and Syringa Hospice. The kindness from all will never be forgotten.