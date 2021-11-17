Patrick Floyd Laney died at home Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
He was born July 30, 1952, in Spokane to Albert (Bud) Laney and Rose Marie Norton Laney, the younger brother to Cheryl Laney Holifield. The family moved to Salmon, Idaho, in his younger years and then moved to Lewiston. Pat worked as a painting contractor for many years with his dad in their family business, Lewiston Painting.
Pat graduated from Lewiston High School in 1972. He was married to Jean Nuttman for a short time. He married Teri Willmuth Laney on Feb. 14, 1975, in the Idaho Falls Temple. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Raising four boys, Pat coached baseball and was active in the Little League and American Legion programs in Lewiston. He helped as a prominent member of the Diamond Crew for the NAIA World Series for many years. He enjoyed Dutch oven cooking for those he loved, and had many fond memories of hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Pat enjoyed and was immersed in scouting for much of his life, and he helped many young men become Eagle Scouts. It was most important to him that he helped young men start their lives as productive members of society.
Pat is survived by his wife of 46 years, Teri; four sons, Patrick (Sara), Paul (Kasey), Perry (Shayla) and Tim (Lucy); and nine grandchildren.
A memorial service is scheduled for noon, Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Ripon Chapel, 3810 16th St., Lewiston.
Vassar-Rawls funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.