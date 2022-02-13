Patrick Edward Long passed away at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. He was born on July 22, 1946, to Robert Long and Doris DeWitt Long, and was raised on a farm 9 miles northeast of Grangeville along with his older brother Tim and his younger sister Barbara.
The family farm that was established by Patrick’s grandfather, Ted Long, following his immigration from Ireland, was truly a cornerstone of Patrick’s life. He graduated from Grangeville High School in 1964 and was active in livestock 4-H, football and life on the farm.
Patrick earned his bachelor’s degree in Animal Science at the University of Idaho in 1969, and his doctorate of veterinary medicine at Washington State University in 1973. In 1969, he met Judy Arnzen. On Sept. 9, 1972, they were married in Greencreek and Judy became his lifelong partner. Following his education, Patrick and Judy returned to Grangeville to start a 25-year career farming and ranching. He also practiced large animal veterinary medicine for several years.
Patrick and Judy had two children, Shelby (born in 1977) and Sean (born in 1979). He loved to take his family on trips, including to locations as far away as Alaska and Ireland; however, the Oregon coast was by far his favorite destination. He delved deeply into the culture, scenery and history of all of the places he traveled to. He was an avid reader, always appreciated fine wine, had a warm and endearing (and sometimes cynical) sense of humor and had a colorful vocabulary. He loved his family above all else and was a devoted, patient and encouraging husband and father. Patrick and Judy would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in September 2022.
Patrick was very civic-minded and community-oriented. He served as the leader of the Fenn 4-H Livestock Club; president of the Idaho County Cattleman’s Association, Woolgrowers and Swinegrowers; board member for the Idaho County Fair; board member for Syringa General Hospital; and Idaho County Commissioner. He and Judy were nominated as the Grand Marshals of the Idaho County Fair in 2011.
While in his 50s, Patrick decided to make a significant career change. He earned a secondary education certificate at Lewis-Clark State College in 1999. He then served as a middle school biology, special education and substitute teacher in Riggins, Kamiah and Grangeville 1999-2013. He revered teaching as an incredibly valuable and rewarding profession and was always a favorite of students.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter Shelby and her husband, Tony; son Sean and his wife, Heather; and his grandchildren, Ava, Evan and Emmett. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Cleary, and her husband, Joel; brother Tim Long; and many nieces and nephews. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Doris; sister-in-law Delores; and niece, Erin Cleary.
A visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Grangeville United Methodist Church, 404 W. Main St.
Memorials may be made in Patrick’s name to the Syringa General Hospital.