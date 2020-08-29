Early Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, Patrick Shawn Dalton, 38, went to rest with the Lord and in the arms of his mom, Rhonda Dalton, in heaven.
Patrick was born April 9, 1982, in Vancouver, Wash. Shortly after his birth, his family moved to Clarkston, where he attended Clarkston schools. After the passing of his mother, Patrick went to live with his aunt, DeeDee and Rusty Campbell, in Coeur d’Alene. Patrick’s aunt, uncle and cousins were a huge part of his life from that moment on. Providing support, constant guidance and, above all else, unconditional love that knew no bounds.
Later, Patrick went on to earn his GED. After receiving his GED, he went on to fight wildfires. This was something he became very passionate about and enjoyed doing for years. He held one of the highest ranks (ICT5) before being promoted to a supervisor. His boss would often comment how he was a natural-born leader, which continued to ring true in all other aspects of his life to follow.
In the midst of overcoming hardships, he met his love, Jessica Dalton. Patrick and Jessica were married Nov. 26, 2016. They continued growing and building a life together until the day he was called home. Too soon it was, leaving the constant yearn in her heart for “one more day.”
In 2018, Patrick ventured to start D&R Tree Services with his longtime friend, Isaac Rourick, as his partner. The business became a success very quickly as the passion and drive took over among the pair.
Who best to describe Patrick than the ones who spoke in honor of him the day he was laid to rest? Here are a few of their words: Pat was a lover, a fighter, honorable and kind. He was loyal, so incredibly loyal. Patrick was a brother to so many, funny, big-hearted, faithful, an overcomer and best friend. Patrick’s love was deep and overflowing. He didn’t always do things by the book or how people expected but rather the “Pat Way,” which above all else was always making sure that his family, both real and street, were taken care of under all circumstances. Patrick beamed at the thought of being the “coolest grandpa on the block” as he was in fact The Man, The Myth, The Legend. “He was the nicest gangster you’d ever meet.” Patrick helped others to see their potential and helped them to live up to it. He gave people a home in a human being, a safe place to land, comfort in knowing with him by their side they would never have to be afraid or weary of days to come.
Patrick had a special way about him — boy, was he a charmer. Not just his charm was his appeal though. Patrick had a genuine concern for everyone from all walks of life. He would give back in ways most people would never even think to, or certainly never make a concern of their own, but he always would. I’d envision him sitting upon a bus bench chatting it up with a penniless stranger, attempting to gain a little wisdom merely to leave them the shoes off his own feet knowing they are better off and he can buy himself another pair. That was the kind of man Patrick was. Always thinking, what more can I do? Who else may I help? Pat’s success gave him the ability to fill the need and passion he had to help others. That would be his legacy: to plant a seed in others in hopes that everyone will follow along the way. That maybe by observing the selfless deeds, one may pass theirs upon as well, attempting to fill his footsteps. A true leader, he surely was and will continue to be as those who knew and loved him continue to remember his words and selfless ways.
Patrick Shawn Dalton was preceded in death by his mother, Rhonda Dalton. He is survived by his wife, Jessica Dalton; his children, Savannah Dalton, Patrick Dalton Jr., Raelynn Dalton and Carter Dalton; his stepchildren, Esayas Dickson and Madison Dickson; his sisters, Rebecka (Dalton) Ely and Christina Kirovac; his aunt, DeeDee and Rusty Campbell; as well as his cousins, Natosha Campbell and Danielle Rae. Patrick is also survived by so many that loved him and will miss him.
Patrick once wrote these words as he sat with his mom in silence, March 30, 2020.
“They don’t want your tears, and your laughter can’t be heard in the depth of amazing grace. They don’t want sorrow or strife bearing their name. These people came and paved a road for you to walk as you yourself do for those yet to come. So get up and stand, walk off the petty and build a life. These people only want one thing, to not be forgotten. To have meant something and to be remembered, for if you pass up the memory than all they were disappears and who they touched matters not. So today dry your eyes and end your greedy thought that you can bring them back with tears. Find a path to remember whom they were and are today.”
“The One and Only”
Patrick Dalton “They call me the Legend.” “John Wick.”