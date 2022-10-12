Patrick Dale Manfull

1949 — 2022
With broken hearts, we want to let our friends and family know that Patrick passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, from complications of surgery. He fought a valiant fight to stay with his family and loved ones.
Patrick was born Dec. 2, 1949, to Elma and Clarence (Red) Manfull. He lived his early life on the Manfull Hill with his family. In 1965, after a successful basketball game, he walked up to a cheerleader, Carolyn Nichols, and introduced himself. A spark was started and two of them continued to date and love each other.
In 1967, we were married and welcomed our first baby girl, Heidi. What a joy even at our young age, because she was such an important part of our love for each other. Pat finished his education at Orofino High School and with the aid and help of Darrel (Oly) Olsen, Pat was able to obtain a college scholarship at Lewis-Clark State College playing basketball. He was a remarkable athlete and basketball was his gift.
After college, we moved back to Orofino to the Manfull Hill and begin our life welcoming our second daughter, Kimberley, in 1970. In 1978, we welcomed our third daughter, Mandy Lynn. Pat worked in the woods as a sawyer and later as an equipment operator. In 1996, he began working for Clearwater County Road Department. He continued this employment until 2011, when he retired. We were able to enjoy our time golfing and going on various adventures, but the most memorable was this last winter when we traveled to Yuma, Ariz., to be with Pat’s nephew Mark Deyo and Barbie. We all golfed every day and Pat enjoyed the night bow fishing with Mark and Barbie. As we traveled to Yuma, I will never forget, Pat said, “Oh my gosh after 55 years of marriage we are finally getting a honeymoon.” I laughed because during our 55 years we have had many honeymoon moments.
Pat lived a full, wonderful life enjoying the outdoors hunting, fishing, golfing and his family.
Pat leaves behind his beloved wife Carolyn; precious daughters, Heidi Adams (Doug), Kimberley Powers (Dane) and Mandy Lacey; grandchildren, Ashlee Diffin (Sean), Meghan Maki (Luke), Courtney Ohlson (Bailey), Brendon Judd and Allyson Lacey; and great-grandchildren, Rilee Diffin, Jace Diffin and Cutlar Ohlson and new baby coming soon in November; brothers, Kip Manfull (Debbie) and Chris Manfull (Denise); sister Kathy Naslund, (Jim); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents Clarence and Elma; brother Darrell Manfull; and sisters Norma Deyo Grimes and Lenni Driver.
We welcome our family and friends to a celebration of life for Patrick at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Orofino Golf and Country Club, 423 Debertin Drive, Orofino.
