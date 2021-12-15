Patricia “Trish” Epley, 74, of Lewiston went to be with Jesus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. She passed away at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center of complications from COVID-19.
Patricia “Patty” Kay Pittman was born in Bellingham, Wash., on Dec. 3, 1946, to Lester and Florence (Thinnes) Pittman. She was the third of three girls. Flo and the girls moved to a farm on Angel Ridge near Peck, where she discovered her love for horses. They later moved to Lewiston, where she graduated from Lewiston High School in 1964.
She married Frank Arriaga Dec. 4, 1964. They welcomed their daughter Carla in 1965. They moved to the Seattle area in late 1965. Their son Michael “Mike” joined the family in 1967. Tricia and Frank later divorced and Tricia moved herself and the kids back to Lewiston.
Trish worked in the operating room at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for the next 28 years, until her retirement in 2006. While attending church, she met her love, Gerald “Jerry” Epley Sr. They married in April 2002 and she gained her stepchildren, Kelly, Dawn and Jerry Jr.
Tricia loved her grandchildren very much. She decided that when each of them turned 12 years old, she would take them on a trip of their choice. She took her two oldest grandchildren before meeting Jerry. Jerry and Trish together continued this with the rest of their grandkids. They traveled all over the U.S.A. and Canada. They flew, they drove, they even went by train. Tricia loved Elvis. She was so excited when she finally got to go Graceland with their youngest grandchild, who also loves Elvis.
She enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, a good card game and putting together puzzles with her grandkids (as long as she hid and aways put the last piece in). She also enjoyed attending church and fellowship with friends. She loved spending time with her two other sisters, Lin and Liz. She attended many group functions that revolved around her love for Jesus.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry; daughter Carla Hauntz (Doug Mc-Kown); son Mike (Michelle) Arriaga; stepchildren Kelly Epley (Doug), Dawn (Tim) Vidovich and Jerry Jr.; mother Flo Munn; sisters Sandy (Lee) Lougee and Claudia (Ned) Lougee; grandkids Bryan, Michael, Cody, JD, Rachelle, James, Dawson, Devonni, Jordan, Jonathon, Jocylen, Mikey, Chris and Christina; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Lester Pittman.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston.