Patricia “Patty” Louise Uhlenkott Hagen died peacefully Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Eagle, Idaho, at the age of 93.
Born June 6, 1928, to John A. Uhlenkott and Winifred Hobson Uhlenkott in Cottonwood, she was the third of five children. She attended Grangeville Elementary School for grades one through eight. Her freshman and sophomore years she attended Saint Gertrude’s Academy in Cottonwood. Her junior and senior years were spent at Grangeville High School, where she met her future husband, Richard “Dick” Hagen. Patty graduated from the University of Portland in 1950, where she earned her B.S. in nursing.
Post-college, Patty worked as a registered nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. Dick and Patty married at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Dec. 30, 1950, in Grangeville. They lived in Grangeville, where their five children were born. Patty was a stay-at-home mom, working occasionally for a local physician and nursed privately until 1967. She then received her school nurse accreditation in Boulder, Colo., at the University of Colorado, and served School District 241 as the first school nurse, retiring in 1993. Patty herself created and lobbied for this new position.
The core of Patty’s family-rearing was her Catholic faith. All five children attended Sts. Peter and Paul School, where she volunteered for various school and church positions. She volunteered with Idaho County Public Health and was on the Idaho County Republican precinct committee. Patty had a servant’s heart. “I am here to serve” was something she stated often.
For many years, she loved playing bridge with her friends. She especially enjoyed her grandkids. Faith, family and friends trumped all else. Each summer, Patty and Dick planted and harvested their quarter-acre garden and preserved its ample produce. She prided herself on her jam from her backyard raspberry patch. Patty knitted many afghans and baby blankets to give as gifts. She was an excellent seamstress and baker, especially her breads. She enjoyed walking and playing the piano.
She is survived by her five children, Gretchen Bauer, of Eagle, Idaho, Laurie Cochran (Edward), of Walla Walla, John Hagen (Polly), of Kamiah, Gavin Hagen (Suzanne), of Boise, and Suzanne Cowan (Robert), of Leavenworth, Wash.; 16 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren; brother James (Lynn) Uhlenkott, and sister-in-law and brother-in law Loretta Hagen (Robert) and Steve (Susy) Hagen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; son-in-law, Richard Bauer; her parents, John and Winifred Uhlenkott; brother Robert Uhlenkott; sisters Virginia Hoffman and Ruth Wilkins; and two grandchildren.
Rosary will be at 11 a.m. with the funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. March 12 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Grangeville. Burial will directly follow at the Prairie View Cemetery with a luncheon afterward at Sts. Peter and Paul School.
Blackmer Funeral Home (blackmerfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be given to Sts. Peter and Paul School (www.myspps.org) or the Shriners Hospitals For Children (donate.lovetotherescue.org).