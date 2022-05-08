Patricia “Patty” (Knowles Clark) Luke

Patricia (Knowles Clark) Luke, 82, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. She died of cancer and passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by love.
Patty was born to Carroll and Eileen Knowles and raised in Clarkston, graduating in 1957. She and her husband, Max Clark, owned Twin City Glass in Lewiston. After Max’s death in 1972, Patty graduated from LCSC with a degree in education; however, her career took another direction when she went to work for Nez Perce County, later holding the office of Nez Perce County Treasurer. Patty married Gordon Luke in 1992, moving to Federal Way, Wash., where she was a substitute teacher. She and Gordon spent their retirement years in Sun City West, Ariz.
Patty enjoyed golfing, bowling, cards and crafts and was a member of the Grand Community Baptist Church in Surprise, Ariz.
Patty is survived by her children: Bob Clark of Lewiston, Cindy Miller of Kennewick, Wash., Dennis (Debbie) Clark of Lewiston, Darren (Heather) Luke of N.C. and David (Jenn) Luke of Seattle; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers (Donald and John).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, Donation Dept., 1510 E Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014. A private graveside service will be held at a later time.