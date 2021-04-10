Patricia “Patty” Ann Mason was called home to heaven early in the morning of Wednesday, April 7, 2021, after several well-fought battles with cancer.
Patty was born Feb. 22, 1940, in Pine Ridge, S.D., to Theodore and Marguerite (Gutches) Allman. She was the third of eight children. Patty was very proud of her Oglala Sioux heritage.
Growing up, Patty lived in White Center, near Seattle, before moving to Pasco, where she graduated from high school in 1958. (That’s a lot of class reunions.)
In 1959, Patty married Leonard H. “Duke” Brunelle. While Duke was serving in the U.S. Army in Germany, Patty stayed in Pasco and worked at Shield’s Bookstore. Duke returned from Germany in April 1961, and in May of that year, he was paralyzed in a car accident. Their lives drastically changed and Patty courageously stood by Duke’s side through it all. Even amid the ups and downs, their love stayed strong and they made many happy memories together.
Duke and Patty moved to Clarkston in 1962. In 1970, they completed their family with the adoption of a baby girl, Stacey Jean.
Through the years, Patty worked at National Bank of Commerce (Ranier Bank), as well as Fuchs Flowers and Scott Broyles, Attorney at Law.
Duke passed away in 1991. In 1993, Patty married Ronald Mason.
After Ron’s retirement, they bought a motor home and enjoyed traveling together. They visited each of the 50 states and Patty loved traveling to the Oregon Coast, camping and fishing at Dworshak, and stopping at all of the Casinos along the way.
Patty enjoyed bowling in her younger years. She loved planting flowers and always had beautiful flower beds and planted pots. Patty loved her grandchildren and was so proud of each and every one of them. She was always there for birthdays, music recitals and other important occasions. And she was always available to talk on the phone, and her daughter and grandkids are going to miss calling her to share all their news.
Through the years, Patty was a member of the Moose Lodge, the Presbyterian Church and the Hells Canyon Boat Club. She was a Blue Angel at Tri-State Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed going to Weight Watchers and walked up to 5 miles almost every day for several years.
For the past decade or so, she attended church at SonRise Baptist Church. A couple years ago, Patty prayed to receive Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and we are thankful for the assurance that those who have trusted Christ as their Savior will see her again someday.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Marguerite Allman; four sisters, Lydia Faye Allman, Jean Deford, Judy Mood and Janet Dobbins; brother Robert Allman; her first husband, Leonard H. “Duke” Brunelle; grandson Jedidiah McNeil; and stepson Jon Mason.
Patty is survived by her husband, Ronald Mason; daughter Stacey (Steve) McNeil and their children, Alexandria, AshtonShea (wife Maddy and two boys, Gabriel and Elias), Shannon, Sheridan, Isabella, Jubilee, Harmony, Josiah, Zechariah, Symphony and Memory; stepson Craig (Kati) Mason and their children, Courtney (daughter Anastasia) and Kyle; step-granddaughter Ashley Marshall (children Austin, Breanna and Damon); sister Marie Taylor; brother Ted Allman; and many nieces and nephews. Patty is also survived by her three best friends from high school, MaryLou Shiley, Kay Dunn and Dottie Nichols.
The family would like to thank Elite Home Health and Hospice and Pam Herdrick for the excellent care that they gave to Patty over these past few months.
A celebration of life service will be planned for a later date.