Patricia “Pat” Ann Smith, 82, of Pullman, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at her home in Pullman, surrounded by her family.
Pat was born Jan. 3, 1937, in Minot, N.D., to Pius and Elizabeth (Bohn) Wald. She grew up on a dairy farm in Velva, N.D., speaking German and working alongside her father and brothers. She helped her mother with cooking, sewing and caring for her younger sisters. On the farm, Pat learned to be creative and resourceful. She and her siblings worked hard and balanced that with “making dummadinga,” being silly.
After graduating from Velva High School, Pat attended Minot State University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in education and was elected homecoming queen in 1954. Pat married Dwight Smith on June 1, 1959, at St. Leo’s in Minot, and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary together this June.
They began their life in Minot, where Pat began her career in teaching. They moved to Plentywood, Mont., then settled in Sandpoint, Idaho, where she taught high school and coached. Pat was proud of her work implementing Title IX equality in sports and was inducted into the Sandpoint High School sports hall of fame in recognition of her contribution to starting the girls’ sports program.
Pat was part of an antique and craft co-op, Fosters Crossing, in Sandpoint, and began her hobby of carving Santas out of driftwood from Lake Pend Oreille, which later led to Halloween decor as well. Her artwork has been featured in several Pullman stores.
Following retirement in 1999, Pat and Dwight moved to Pullman. They were a constant presence at their grandsons’ activities, and many other kids in Pullman called them Papa and Grandma. They enjoyed attending women’s and men’s sporting events at Washington State University, and were mentors to multiple student-athletes. Pat and Dwight were hosts for Moscow-Pullman Bedfinders, and many of their guests became dear friends.
Pat will be remembered as an artist, a phenomenal cook and hostess and for her sense of humor. Her grandsons, and the wonderful women they brought into her life, were Pat’s pride and joy. The boys grew up looking forward to “Special Time” in Sandpoint, where Pat taught them to cook, pick raspberries and make “Nana jam.” She also taught her grandsons how to use tools in her shop. In the last months of her life, Pat taught them a final life lesson as she expressed her love and deep gratitude for their care and made sure there was at least one good giggle each day. Pat was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pullman, and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
She is survived by her husband, Dwight, at their Pullman home; two daughters, Leanne Smith (Walter Hennessy), of Butte, Mont., and Laurie Smith (Mike Nelson), of Pullman; a brother, Ron (Donna) Wald; five sisters, Joanie (Doug) Johnson, Bonnie (Duane) Miller, Mary (Lamont) Leingang, Debbie (Alan) Bachmier and Cindy Wald; and her three grandchildren, Cody Wilson (Kim Cicon), Jacob Wilson (Heather Silk) and Ryan Heath (Laurie). In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by a brother, Alex Wald.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 12 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pullman. A scholarship for Sandpoint High School female athletes will be established in Pat’s name. Kimball Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements, and online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.