Patricia Maye Williamson

Patricia “Patty” Maye Williamson was born May 13, 1943, in Raleigh, N.C., to Robert Gilliland and Beatrice Mills. Patty was an Army brat, and frequently moved throughout her lifetime. Eventually, Patty ended up in Orofino where she met her first husband, James Barber, and had two children, Shannon Barber (Marcell) and Victor Barber. The two would later divorce.
This only led her to the eventual love of her life in Harold “Skip” Williamson. Patty and Skip would eventually have two sons of their own, John Williamson and Thomas Williamson.
Throughout her adult life, Patty was a great cook and worked in the Lapwai schools as a cook. She was a loving individual and considered every kid within the community to be her grandchildren.
Patty passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Life Care Center of Lewiston of an age-related illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter Shannon.
Patty is survived by her husband, Harold; sons Victor, John and Thomas; and many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services for Patty will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Pi-Nee-Waus.