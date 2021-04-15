Patricia Marie (Zellerhoff) Grimm, 90, of Lewiston, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Life Care Center of Lewiston.
She was born Aug. 9, 1930, in Colton to Agnes and Henry Zellerhoff.
She attended Guardian Angel Grade School, graduated from Colton High School in 1948 and attended Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Spokane, where she earned a registered nursing degree in 1953.
Patricia married Dale L. Grimm on June 13, 1953, at St. Gall Catholic Church in Colton. The two of them traveled to Bridgeport, Conn., where she worked as a nurse, and she would always mention “working back East.”
She then spent 30 years working as a registered nurse in the orthopedic ward at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston from 1965 until retirement in 1996. Over her career, she received many awards and had several co-workers, patients and their families that she cherished. Pat was an active member of All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston.
Pat is survived by her four sons, Rick, Kevin, Mark and Kent Grimm; siblings Jim Zellerhoff, Nettie Crane and Rita Moneymaker; brothers-in-law Ray (Georgie) Grimm, Earl (Barbara) Grimm and Jerome Schrempp; her 10 grandchildren; and over 45 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Carpenter, Rose Schrempp, Jeanne Schrempp and Bonnie Copeland George; and her brother, Joe Zellerhoff.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, followed by a Mass celebrated at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A graveside service will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens.