“When she laid her hands upon the ponies, they shuddered with an understanding skin.”
This is how most people will remember Patricia Margret Longfellow-DeAtley, who passed away peacefully Friday, May 22, 2020, because of heart complications, surrounded by her family.
Patricia was born March 29, 1938, to Clyde and Sybil Longfellow, in Union City, Ind. She was joined by sisters Sharon and Rosemary, brother Clyde “Bud” and sister Nancy as the family settled in Lewiston. With her father in the military serving his country, and her mom working to support the family, Patricia assumed the role of caretaker for her siblings, which began a lifetime of caring for others.
Patricia graduated from Lewiston High School in 1956, and married Albert Neil DeAtley on Dec. 7, 1957. Patricia and Neil followed the rock crusher that Neil had taken over after the death of his father and soon were not only building a business, but building a family as well. Teresa, Patricia and Neil’s firstborn, was followed by Brien, Randy and Mark to complete the family unit, all the while making Lewiston their home.
Patricia developed a love for horses and the passion grew after she bought her first pony, “Teeny.” Each year she added to her horse herd, schooling not only her children in the art of horsemanship, but many children throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, through Pony Club and 4-H. She will be remembered by many for the stern voice and “no-nonsense” attitude she expected when working around the horses.
As the herd grew larger and her children began to lead lives of their own, Patricia was happy to take on the role as Grandma and began teaching the grandchildren about her passion for horses. She loved to see the granddaughters and eventually great-granddaughters compete in horse shows and rodeos. The Lewiston Roundup was her yearly highlight as she claimed she “never missed a one.”
Patricia surrounded herself with a very few special friends, which included her sisters. Ocean cruises and nights at the casino, of which she referred to as “running away,” were always enjoyed with them.
Patricia was a sitting board member for the DeAtley Family Foundation, which provides scholarships for the area high schools graduating seniors and provided a grant for the A. Neil DeAtley Career Technical Building being constructed at the new Lewiston High School.
With the unfortunate passing of Neil in 2017, she further submerged herself into the horse world with her breeding and training programs and won numerous awards in the U.S. and Canada.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; sister Rosemary; and her husband, Neil. She is survived by her sisters, Sharon Johnson and Nancy Cutrumbus; brother Clyde “Bud” Longfellow; daughter Teresa Benner (Warren); grandchildren Kacey, Chris, Shawn, John and Carson; son Brien (Shelly) and grandsons Sam and Mat; son Randy (Erin) and grandchildren Blade, Jacob, Alexis, Savannah and Sierra; son Mark (Melissa) and granddaughters Jessica, Sidney, Tatem, Olivia and Sophia.
A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. today at Mountain View Funeral Home. There will a private family graveside service Thursday. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is handling arrangements.