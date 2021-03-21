Patricia Mae Esser, 92, died as gracefully as she lived Friday, March 12, 2021.
Patricia was the 10th of 11 children born Oct. 29, 1928, in Colton, to John and Emma (Semler) Meshishnek.
Patricia married Eugene Esser on Sept. 23, 1947. They began their lives in Uniontown and later relocated to the Lenville area near Genesee to establish the family farm.
Patricia spent her life dedicated to her family, creating a loving home and cultivating her faith in God. Family and home were the most important aspects of her life. Gardening, cooking and tending flowers brought her much joy throughout her life. The family farm thrived with her behind the scenes, cooking, helping move equipment and being “home base” for everyone in the field. She truly enjoyed work that resulted in beautiful handmade items. She loved crocheting, knitting and needlework; and was extremely gifted in creating incredible hand-stitched quilts.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and 10 siblings, Irene Hutchins, Helen Page, Dorothy Linscott, Wilfred Meshishnek, Louise Emry, James Meshishnek, Andrew Meshishnek, Elsee Henniger, Florence Fee and Robert Meshishnek.
She is survived by her seven children, Mary Beth Shafer (Stephen) and Cheryl Sticka (Terry), both of Spokane, Garry Esser (Connie), Cindy Esser Bennett (Darrell), Donna Wommack (Kyle), Guy Esser (Holly), all of Genesee, and Diana Henderson (Steve), of Deary. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Patricia never realized the impact of her life on the lives of everyone around her. She was a beautiful, faith-filled person who shared her dignity, love and sense of humor with all she met. Mom, we love you and will miss you. We are tremendously grateful for the gift of your life.
A private family gathering and graveside service were held. A memorial celebration of Patricia’s life will be held at a later date. Patricia was laid to rest at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Uniontown.
The family suggests that donations be made to Moscow St. Vincent de Paul or the Moscow Food Bank. Either may be sent to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, P.O. Box 9106, Moscow, ID 83843.
