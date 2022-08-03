Teacher, friend, mother and devoted partner Patricia Lynn Kleinbach “Trisha” Verdal passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the age of 74 with her beloved husband by her side.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; daughters Nina Verdal, of Owings Mills, Md., and Anne (Darrick) Hayman, of Arlington, Wash.; grandsons Tommy and Brady; mother-in-law Mary and brother in-law Bob; sisters Joan (Roy), Michal (Dan) and Katherine (Doug); brother Ben; and several nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her father, Ben, in 1969, father-in-law Thor in 1984, sister-in-law Vicki in 1985, stepfather Selmer in 1997 and mother Barbara in 2011.
Trisha was born Feb. 25, 1948, in Billings, Mont. She was the fourth of five children born to Ben and Barbara Kleinbach. Following the birth of her brother, Benjamin, her family moved to Eklutna, Alaska. Their next assignment had them driving the Al-Can Highway (in the winter) to Albuquerque, N.M., before returning (via road trip) to her beloved Alaska three years later. Trisha spent her childhood developing a love of music, family and all things Alaska. She considered Fairbanks her hometown, and she qualified for the National 4-H Club Congress twice while there. She graduated from Lathrop High School in 1966.
After high school she followed big sister, Michal, to Whitworth College in Spokane, where she was introduced to the love of her life, Larry Verdal. Theirs was a love story that lasted well over 50 years. The couple’s first date was March 24, 1967; they were engaged the same day one year later and married Dec. 27, 1968, in Anchorage, Alaska. After a chilly honeymoon to visit sister Katherine and family in Yellowstone, the couple settled in Moscow, where they earned their degrees and began their family and careers in education.
Trisha graduated from the University of Idaho in 1971 and began a near-decadelong venture with the Moscow Meals on Wheels program, including some time on the board of directors and as temporary coordinator. In January 1972, Trisha and Larry welcomed daughter Nina (six weeks early) and adjusted to life as parents. In April 1974, daughter Anne arrived to complete the family. In 1980, they moved to the home they shared until Trisha was no longer able to live at home.
Trisha’s professional life began in the fall of 1974. She was a special education aide for a short time before teaching industrial arts-crafts for nearly nine years. In 1984, Trisha became the last home economics teacher Moscow Junior High School would have. In the 22 years she taught home ec, she inspired countless students and student teachers. She was part of “Sweetness” — a small group that provided a little extra love to their colleagues and on the board of directors for Moscow Bear Boosters for a time. She was incredibly active in her state, regional and national professional organizations. Her family referred to the friends she made in those groups as “the Letter People.”
Trisha was the recipient of the Idaho Association of Vocational Home Economics Teachers (IAVHET) “Beyond the Classroom” award in 1987 and the American Home Economics Association Teacher of the Year for Idaho in 1988. She was the president of IAVHET (1988-89) and president of Idaho Vocational Association (1990-91). The highlight of her professional career was being part of the vote which changed the name of home economics to family and consumer sciences.
Trisha was always working on one craft or another. Her favorites were leatherwork and weaving, but she spent a lot of time sewing, especially prom dresses for her daughters and aprons for her brother. She even took a couple of quilting classes. Life was best for Trisha when she could combine her love of crafts, teaching and caring for others. She regularly had students make Valentine’s cards or macrame candy canes for local organizations — including the Good Samaritan nursing home where she later lived her final weeks.
Trisha loved camping, backpacking, boating and other family adventures. It’s safe to say, “The Big Trip” when the family drove to Alaska in 1987 was one of her highlights. She loved sharing her beloved Alaska with her husband and children.
Trisha made frequent pilgrimages to Camrose, Alberta, to care for her aging mother, stepfather and brother. Trisha took her job of big sister to her brother Ben very seriously until the end of her life.
Trisha earned one of her favorite titles, “Nanny,” in 2001, when she became a grandmother. She loved spending time with her two grandsons, Tommy and Brady, just hanging out, making applesauce or cookies, coloring Easter eggs or simply watching them play at the water park.
She retired in 2006, a year after Larry. She had spent much of his professional life taking meals to the Field House or football field and wrangling things at home. He enjoyed taking over those tasks and spoiling her after he retired in 2005. Later on, she joined Moscow Central Lions with Larry and enjoyed the fellowship that came with that.
The last several years of her life she struggled with symptoms of undiagnosed MS and dementia. Trisha was doted on by Larry until her last breath.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for later this fall. Details to be determined. Any donations in her memory may be made to Moscow Central Lions Foundation, P.O. Box 8655, Moscow, ID 83843.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.