Patricia Lynn Kleinbach ‘Trisha’ Verdal

Teacher, friend, mother and devoted partner Patricia Lynn Kleinbach “Trisha” Verdal passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the age of 74 with her beloved husband by her side.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; daughters Nina Verdal, of Owings Mills, Md., and Anne (Darrick) Hayman, of Arlington, Wash.; grandsons Tommy and Brady; mother-in-law Mary and brother in-law Bob; sisters Joan (Roy), Michal (Dan) and Katherine (Doug); brother Ben; and several nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her father, Ben, in 1969, father-in-law Thor in 1984, sister-in-law Vicki in 1985, stepfather Selmer in 1997 and mother Barbara in 2011.

