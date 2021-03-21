Patricia Louise Lunders

Loving wife and mother gently passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the age of 94.
She was born Oct. 5, 1926, to John and Evelyn Duffy in Orofino. Her family moved to North Lewiston in her youth and she fondly remembers her childhood, playing with her three sisters and brother, exploring the hills and dales of what was then undeveloped land in the area.
After graduating from Lewiston High School, she spent a couple of years developing her future career in bookkeeping. Pat married Louis Lunders on June 1, 1947, and soon became a mother to daughter Sherda (1949) and three sons, Monte (1952), Greg (1955) and Brad (1957). Pat and Lou raised their family in Clarkston, with the years filled with singing (she loved to sing), swimming, boating, square dancing and sharing good times with family and friends. She also was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston.
She was a homemaker when her children were young. She then worked at Lewis-Clark State College as a bookkeeper for many years, along with being a partner to Lou at their family-owned businesses, including the grocery store Community Foods, Lunders Roofing and Lewiston Glass and Sash. She was a woman of many talents, but being the best mom and grandma ever is her outstanding accomplishment to all of us.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Lou; sons, Monte and Greg; brother, John (Helen); sisters, Mary (Quentin), Glenny (Tom) and Jane (Ken); and her sister-in-law, Gwendolyn Lunders. She is survived by her daughter, Sherda (Ken) Allard; son, Bradley (Cory) Lunders; brother-in-law, Leonard Lunders; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Mom’s family was everything to her, and she taught us all to sing, dance and enjoy life. We will miss you so much, Mom. Now, you and Dad can share a dance together again. Our thanks to all her wonderful care-giving family at Royal Plaza and Evergreen Estates. She was happy being there, spending her days with you.
At a later date to be announced, a gathering to celebrate Pat’s life will take place. At her request, there will be no funeral.