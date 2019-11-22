Patricia Lee Wilsey, 86, of Asotin, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Clarkston. She was born March 1, 1933, to Vera Ellen Scoggins and Kenneth Nereus Thornton, in Pomeroy.
Patt spent her childhood in Clarkston and Asotin, where she was active in school activities such as being a majorette, self-taught tap-dancer and cheerleader. She graduated from Asotin High School in 1951.
She and Wayne R. Wilsey were married Aug. 26, 1951, at the Asotin Methodist Church. The couple moved to Seattle while he was in the U.S. Navy. In 1955, they bought a house and moved back to Asotin, and have lived there for the past 64 years.
Patt has worked many jobs in her lifetime while being a homemaker, including as a ticket taker at the Roxy Theater in Lewiston, as a waitress and cook in several Asotin restaurants, as an in-home daycare provider in Asotin and as a city clerk for Asotin City Hall. She also counted ballots for the elections and worked seasonally at both the Potlatch Tree Farm and Twin City Foods.
She was always involved in many community organizations, including PTA, FFA, Asotin County Fair Board and as chairperson for the Asotin Christmas Parade. She was well known for her prize-winning pies, dill pickles and angel food cakes in the Asotin County Fair. In her later years, she was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Patt is survived by her husband of 68 years; daughter Cathy Wilsey Forgey, of Clarkston; son Robert (Vina) Wilsey, of Cora, Wyo.; daughter Lenna Kay (Russ) Wilsey Nesbitt, of Lewiston; son Bill Wilsey, of Lewiston; brother Jim Thornton, of Asotin; sisters Kaye Maier-Hart, of Clarkston, and Vanessa Thornton Rhoades, of Spokane Valley; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Loren, Doc and Ray Thornton; and grandchildren Ryan and Jenny Wilsey.
Her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston, with Pastor Jim Osborne officiating the service. A covered-dish lunch will follow at the Lions Club in Asotin.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Diabetes Research Institute.