Patricia Jean Francis

Patricia Jean Francis, 77, of Asotin, passed away suddenly at her home Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, of natural causes. Patricia “Pat” was born in Marshall, Mo., on Feb. 3, 1945, to Lyman and Esther Gore Francis. At the time of her birth, Lyman was serving in World War II and she was nearly 2 years old, when she saw her father for the first time.

Pat spent her formative years in Pullman, where Lyman taught engineering at Washington State University while Esther was a full-time homemaker to Pat and her four younger siblings. Pat graduated from high school in Pullman in 1963. When the family moved to Missouri later that year, she began attending college at Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo. She earned a bachelor’s degree and was employed as a social worker in Missouri for a few years, before moving back to the Lewiston-Clarkston area in 1970. She continued her career in social work until her retirement at the age of 55.