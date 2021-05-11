Patricia Irene (Taylor) Bickerdyke, 83, of Lewiston, was called home by her Heavenly Father on Friday, May 7, 2021.
She was born the eldest of four children to Orval and Lois (Rhodes) Taylor on Oct. 26, 1937, in Yakima. Shortly after she graduated Yakima Senior High, while working at the local A&W, she met Robert Lee Foster Sr., whom she married Nov. 28, 1955, in Yakima. Together they created a family of six children and traveled the world as Robert served in United States Army. Upon his retirement from the military, they moved to Clarkston and together they owned and operated The Pine Cone Cafeteria at the Potlatch Mill in Lewiston.
After final retirement, they moved to Spokane. She was actively involved in the Boy Scouts of America, Campfire Girls and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She fulfilled many callings within the church, joyfully giving her time and energy to help those in need. Pat was also an accredited golfer, winning multiple tournaments and championships. She also enjoyed genealogy, crafts, music and composing poetry.
After the passing of Bob in 1991, Pat married Lenold Arthur Davidson and they relocated to Mesa, Wash. After his passing, she married Leland George Withers in 1996 and moved to Eltopia, Wash. Upon his passing, she returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley where she met and married her sweetheart, Jerry Bickerdyke, in 2003. Jerry helped Pat with her computer, and they enjoyed each other’s company so much they agreed to see a movie together. At one point in the evening, their hands accidently met and they knew their relationship was destined for more than friendship. They lovingly spent the next 17 years enjoying time with each other and their extended families.
In addition to her husband, Jerry, Pat is tenderly remembered by her children, Susan (Larry) Shoemaker, of Clarkston; Linda (George) Rauch, of Lewiston; Sara Foster, of Lewiston; Jeff (Amy) Foster, of Tarpon Springs, Fla.; Mitch (April) Withers, of Eltopia, Wash.; Jack Caldwell, of Lewiston; Gary (Dana) Bickerdyke, of Kuna, Idaho; Elizabeth (Matt) Rauch, of Kuna, Idaho; and Rachel Dugdale, of Kuna, Idaho. She was also an amazing grandma to 30 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
In Heaven, she is reunited with her children, Debbie and Rob Foster Jr., as well as her parents and two sisters.
As her daughter Sara reminisced, “She is a wonderful mom, a caring loving person and a tender loving wife.” Pat was also famous among her church, friends and family for her delicious Congo bars that made any occasion special. She was an outstanding cook, ensuring that anyone who sat at her table had plenty to eat and served herself last. She as a selfless woman who put the needs of others before her own well-being.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. today at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ripon, 3810 16th St., Lewiston. Graveside services will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens.