Patricia Anne Halvorson, 90, of Pullman, passed away, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Pullman. She was born Aug. 26, 1932, in Polson, Mont., to Louisa H. (Anderson) Murphy and Anthony P. Murphy. Her early years were spent at Elmo, Mont., on the shore of Flathead Lake where her grandmother owned and operated a store, post office, bus stop and fueling station. This was during the Great Depression and her extended family came together to live and help each other. As a result, she spent many happy days with her sister and young cousins on “Grandma’s Lake” helping with livestock and garden chores, swimming and playing. She spoke of these happy days often. Eventually, during World War II, her father became the manager of runways maintenance at Fairchild Air Force base in Spokane, where they became the first civilian family to reside. She recalled B-52 Hill, ration books and military bus rides to town for shopping. She attended grammar school at Our Lady of Lourdes, and Mary Cliff High School in Spokane.

She met and married her husband, John “Pat” Patterson, who was a crew chief at Fairchild Air Force Base. The couple settled in Spokane, where their three children were born. The family moved to Colfax in the early 1960s. The marriage ended in divorce in 1972. Shortly after the move, Patricia began working for Washington State University in Central Stores and advanced to administrative assistant to the director of the Western Washington Research and Extension Center in Puyallup, Wash., from which she eventually retired.