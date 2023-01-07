Patricia Anne Halvorson, 90, of Pullman, passed away, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Pullman. She was born Aug. 26, 1932, in Polson, Mont., to Louisa H. (Anderson) Murphy and Anthony P. Murphy. Her early years were spent at Elmo, Mont., on the shore of Flathead Lake where her grandmother owned and operated a store, post office, bus stop and fueling station. This was during the Great Depression and her extended family came together to live and help each other. As a result, she spent many happy days with her sister and young cousins on “Grandma’s Lake” helping with livestock and garden chores, swimming and playing. She spoke of these happy days often. Eventually, during World War II, her father became the manager of runways maintenance at Fairchild Air Force base in Spokane, where they became the first civilian family to reside. She recalled B-52 Hill, ration books and military bus rides to town for shopping. She attended grammar school at Our Lady of Lourdes, and Mary Cliff High School in Spokane.
She met and married her husband, John “Pat” Patterson, who was a crew chief at Fairchild Air Force Base. The couple settled in Spokane, where their three children were born. The family moved to Colfax in the early 1960s. The marriage ended in divorce in 1972. Shortly after the move, Patricia began working for Washington State University in Central Stores and advanced to administrative assistant to the director of the Western Washington Research and Extension Center in Puyallup, Wash., from which she eventually retired.
Patricia had a love for and mastery of gardening, which was obvious when one saw her home in Puyallup. She was an avid reader, with a particular interest in history. She enjoyed studying wildlife habits and had a special interest in the lives of wolves. While residing in Puyallup, she was an active member of the Friends of the Library, helping organize events and activities for children. She was also a member of Civitan and is a past president. She enjoyed her membership in the Volkssport Society, organizing walks in the region near Puyallup, and later in Pullman. She felt honored to be a docent at Northwest Trek in Eatonville, Wash. When still active, she volunteered at the Senior Center in Pullman.
In an interesting twist of fate, and through mutual associates from the Soil Testing Lab at WSU, Patricia and her former boss Dr. Alfred Halvorson were re-connected. They communicated back and forth, and eventually met for a Lindblad cruise from Portland to Lewiston. The mutual professional admiration grew into love, and they married Dec. 27, 2003. With this union, Patricia gained a stepson, Gary Halvorson (Lynne), and stepdaughter, Joan Felice (Larry). A wonderful relationship filled with new and old friends, some travels, and adventures ensued. Our mother lost the love of her life, Al, in March of 2014.
Patricia leaves behind three daughters, Theresa (Les) Bryan, of Republic, Wash., Kathleen Patterson (Patty Ford), of Republic, and Colleen Swanson, of Colfax; and stepchildren Gary Halvorson (Lynne); of Bismark, N.D., and Joan (Larry) Felice, of Roseville, Minn. She also leaves behind grandchildren Christina Bryan, Sarah Hall, Anna Anderson and Israel Ruiz, and great-grandchildren Austin, Christian, Bo, Hannah, Tauriel and Dean. She was “Mom” to the Bryant kids; Maureen, Colleen and Jimmy, also Sherry (Hofford) Leppert, Jan (Teal) Strickland and Dixie (Baird) Bird.
Patricia was passionate about the sanctity of life and because of this, the family suggests memorials be made to Palouse Care Network, 1540 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
The family wishes to offer its deepest gratitude to Lisa, Kelli, Jamie and Esther of Gentiva Hospice Care, formerly Kindred Hospice Care, whose guidance and constant commitment to Patricia’s care made her journey bearable with all comforts and care imaginable. They have been a trusted and treasured resource. The personal and genuine loving care provided by Considerate Care Adult Family Home of Pullman has been nothing less than perfection. While living there, Mom grew close to Mercy and Paul, Jane, and with a special spot in her heart for Allen. The entire staff is among the best at what they do. We wish to thank Evie, Danielle and Susan of Bishop Place in Pullman for their loving kindness to our Mother. Special thanks to Jude and Jim Durfey, whose efforts enabled us to focus on Mom throughout this journey. We would like to thank also Mom’s good friends Libby Walker, Mary Jo Hass, Bonnie Nelson, her church family and the many other friends she has gained since living in Pullman.
Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband Al, her sister Juanita Lindena, of Granada Hills, Calif., a step-granddaughter April Swanson, and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins of the Sullivan/Crouch clan in Montana. Mom also joins her dearly beloved Grandma, Annie Crouch.
We now say goodbye to a quietly classy and gracious woman who always had a genuine concern for others. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1300 NE Lybecker St., Pullman.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at corbeillfuenralhomes.com.