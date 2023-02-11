Patricia Dee Fletcher, 93, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, while living at Kimani Adult Home in Pullman. Patricia, known as “Patty,” was born Sept. 28, 1929, in Sandpoint to Jim and Marie Ogle. The family later moved to Spokane where she graduated from Rogers High School.

During her high school years, Patty lived next door and babysat for Clara and her husband. Clara had a brother, a carpenter who lived in Pullman, who sometimes had jobs in Spokane and would visit his sister and soon took notice of the babysitter. Patty took notice of him also and saw the tall, skinny guy in overalls and big work boots, thinking he looked “like a hayseed.” That hayseed must have grown on her, as she married Lawrence R. Fletcher on Oct. 4, 1947, and they were married 67 years before he went to be with the Lord in 2015. 

