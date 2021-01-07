Patricia Clare Biggers Capps

Patricia Capps, 91, of Lewiston, passed Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Riverview Residential because of natural causes.
Pat was born June 14, 1929, in Boise to Clyde and Mary (McDonough) Biggers. She lived most of her life in Idaho. She married Max Capps on Sept. 29, 1950, and together they raised eight children, Teresa (Mike), Connie, Mitchie, Patsy (Russ), Tim, Rose (Tom), Mark (Michelle) and KC (Jamie).
Mom enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading and having her family around her, and we can’t forget how much she loved a good sweet treat.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Mary; her sisters, Lucille Heath and Eunice Newell; and three children, Mitchie, Connie and Patsy; and one grandchild, Carrie. She is survived by her brother, Larry Biggers; her five children and their spouses; 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces, whom all brought her great comfort and joy.
Service, gathering and graveside, family only, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to a hospice of your choice.