In the words of Pat, “Holy sh**!! I can’t believe it’s over. I still had a lot of things I wanted to do in this life … oh well, on to the next life. First, no long weary faces, wailing or sad songs. My life was great. The ups and down are what makes us who we are. Now, we just need to remember the good stuff ... ”
If you are reading this, you know that she is now with the King of Rock, Elvis Presley.
Patricia Anne Martin (Pat, Mom, Grams, Nana, Patty Anne) was born Nov. 28, 1945, in Omaha, Neb. At the time, she didn’t know how lucky she was to be a daughter of the prairie. Moving a lot during childhood, 22 times in fact, she attended school in Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming.
When she was 6, her life changed for the better — her sister, Vona Jean, was born. While they had their differences, Vona being steady as a beacon and Pat taking off the glasses she despised to fight bully boys in the alley, they had a wonderful relationship and were very close. At the age of 15, Pat moved to the Nebraska State Game Reserve in Banner County. This was where she helped with the elk, buffalo, breaking and training horses, and participating in high school rodeos. In high school, she was a cheerleader, a class officer, and a” Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow” — she always had a good laugh with that one. She graduated from Banner County High School in 1964 and, following graduation, she and her family moved to the Pacific Northwest.
Pat began her college education by attending Everett Junior College, and in 1965 moved to Lewiston to attend Lewis-Clark State College. Whether it was the fond influence of many childhood teachers, or the 72-mile-a-day school bus trip while living on the Reserve, Pat knew she wanted to spend her career in education since she about 9 years old.
In college, Pat married Butch Aiken and had Jeff, and Jill. The marriage ended in divorce. Shortly after college, she began her teaching career in 1976 in Richfield, Idaho, teaching fourth grade and coaching high school girls’ basketball.
In 1977, Pat returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and married Ben Martin. In 1978, she began teaching in Culdesac teaching fifth and sixth grades and coaching high school basketball. Then in 1980, finding her way back to LCSC, Pat worked for a few years as an assistant athletic director as well as assistant women’s basketball coach. During this time, Ben had an opportunity to go to work in Alaska. It proved to be a life-changing decision for them.
Pat was hired by the Lower Kuskokwin School District to teach high school English and social studies in a Yupik Eskimo village that she couldn’t pronounce let alone spell. She knew it was located somewhere on the Bering Sea and they had five days to get there … let the adventure begin. And what an adventure it was. Pat taught in two native villages, Nunapitchuk and Kongiganak, and was even the boys’ basketball coach. Pat finished her high school teaching in Bethel, Alaska. Pat had many stories of her time in Alaska. From traveling across the tundra with the boys on snow machines headed to basketball games, traveling by helicopter when the weather did not allow for other transportation, and school being canceled when temperatures reached 70 below zero. Life on the tundra was hard, but the people were amazing, and she made lifelong friends and memories. She recently finished her book about her time spent in Alaska and was excited to get it published.
Pat considered herself blessed with wonderful opportunities during her teaching career, both professionally and personally. She was a top 10 finalist for National Social Studies Teacher of the Year in 1994, she was honored as the Alaska Elementary Social Studies Teacher of the Year, and in 1996 was awarded one of her two Fulbright scholarships. She traveled with teachers to London, Israel, Egypt and Japan, and went with her daughter Jill to Paris and London in 1998. She enjoyed her time with the Lower Kuskokwim School District Office as the social studies curriculum specialist and five years working for National Geographic as a teacher consultant in the nonfiction department, traveling the country putting on workshops. Pat would tell of her experiences never to boast or brag, but to emphasize what amazing adventures await through the power of education and embracing life and its differences. She believed travel is the best teacher.
In 2000, Pat and Ben retired early and moved back to the Pacific Northwest full time. Up until then, they abided by their own rule of taking separate bush planes when traveling in case one was to “go down.” Aging parents and growing grandchildren brought them home, and her retired years were spent with Ben, trying to keep up with their 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was a tremendous sports enthusiast, but an even bigger fan of her grandchildren. She rarely missed an event or game and was always their No. 1 fan. Some of her greatest joy came from helping raise her grandchildren, and it goes without saying, that she too, was their favorite.
Pat enjoyed quilting, completing numerous community service quilts, including those for Quilts of Valor. Quilting allowed her to form lifelong friendships, and her granddaughter, Bailie, has some blackmail-worthy stories from her days with “Bobbin Babes” at Quilt Camp. Pat also loved all things sports. She enjoyed watching Gonzaga basketball, the NAIA World Series, Little League World Series, as well as the Women’s College Softball World Series. She followed the Seattle Mariners religiously and could always be found with her little purple radio, no matter what sporting event she was already at.
Pat and Ben created a gathering place for fun. Whether it be at the Coeur d’Alene Lake place for so many summers, or their home on Second Street in Asotin, where they lived for nearly 30 years. We could always count on biscuits and gravy or hot toddies, depending on which parade we were watching. Their home will always be remembered for the Elvis-obsessed bathroom, the jacuzzi tub, the cookie jar always stocked with Oreos, the once-purple carpet, various wall hangings and handmade décor, the steepest set of stairs leading to the sewing room with enough fabric to outlive us all, and the deck where so many fair weekends were spent.
Grandma Pat was one of a kind. She wore a shirt when her grandchildren were young that said, “Don’t make me open a can of whoop-ass.” Enough said. She will be remembered for her humor, kindness, strong will, adventurous stories, quick wit and the ability to tell you how it is. Many will agree that she is one of their all-time favorite people.
Unfortunately, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, Grandma Pat’s can of whoop-ass was not big enough. She passed peacefully at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. We take comfort in knowing she was able to spend her last days close to home and with family nearby.
Pat said she has very few regrets in her life, and those she had, she tried to face and remedy. She said regrets can make a person who they are. She still had a bucket list, but unfortunately time passed before she could accomplish everything on her list. Over the last few years, she had to overcome numerous complications of failing health, but believed each day was a gift, and she tried to fit as much into her days as she could.
It does not seem right that she will no longer be “putzin’ around” her sewing room until early morning hours or standing in the kitchen wearing one of her house dresses when you walk in the back door. She will be so missed by so many. She was a woman who was admired and looked up to. It is impossible to put into words what an influence she has been for not only her students but her family and friends, and how thankful we all are for her love and all the good times. Lucky for us, we have countless memories to hold onto in her absence. The love for sports, school activities, education and adventure will live on in all her kids. It will not be easy, but she always told us to not be sad and to wheel her out to sea when the time came, cranking up the Elvis as we did so.
Pat leaves behind family and friends that adore her, a marriage that most look up to, a fabric “stash” that grandpa doesn’t even know about yet, wild Alaska stories, and roughly 57 pairs of Birkenstocks.
“I didn’t give you the gift of life. Life gave me the gift of you. I can’t promise to be here for the rest of your life, but I can promise to love you the rest of mine.”
Pat is survived by her husband of 44 years, Ben Martin; daughter, Jill (Ron) Schaefer; sons, Todd Martin and Darren Beach; and daughter-in-law Rachel Jameton; grandchildren Ty (Jasmine) Aiken, Kelsey (Austin) Durfee, Bailie Copeland (Keeton Benedict), Keith Copeland, Cole Copeland (Savannah Wright), and Leah Copeland. Halle, Trace, Hannah and Buck Aiken. Nick Zimmerman and Dustin (Hailee) Chabrier. Pat is also survived by six great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons; sister Vona (Don) Litchfield and nephew Neil and family.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Helen Campbell, son Jeff Aiken, son Kelly Martin and nephew Kirk Litchfield.
As Pat did not wish to have a funeral service, but did want everyone to write something down on paper to be put into a book for her grandkids and great-grandkids, a celebration of life will be held at a later late. We look forward to hearing those stories at that time. Memorials and donations can be sent in Pat’s name to the Backpack for Kids Program, as this was something Pat did herself and was very important to her.