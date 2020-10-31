Patricia “Ann” Salerno, 87, of Clarkston, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – Clarkston.
Ann was born June 9, 1933, to Leon and Rose Helms in upstate New York (Moriah, N.Y.), where she married and first started raising her family followed by living in Vermont for many years. She had careers in real estate sales and accounting, and in retirement moved to Florida. In 1999, she relocated to Washington state with her son, Tony. During her long life of 87 years, she enjoyed many trips to visit her daughter in Alaska, as well as a variety of activities and interests, including music, playing the piano, playing golf and tennis, sewing, gardening, baking, good movies and volunteer work.
While living in Clarkston, she was manager at her son’s bar, Hogan’s, wearing many hats with strength and boundless energy for many years. She was an inspirational role model, bigger than life in her feisty 5-foot stature. Ann would open and welcome people into her home, especially during the holidays when they had no place to go.
Many friends from far and near will also miss Ann, especially her dear friend and card partner Shirley from Texas, and her loving cousin Joan from New York. Ann loved her family, and they will miss her deeply.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Rose Helms; brother Bobby Helms, who resided in Bunnell, Fla.; and daughter Christy Pepper Kulchawick, who resided in DeLand, Fla.
She is survived by ex-husbands John “Jack” Pepper, of DeLand, Fla., and Joseph Salerno, of Barre, Vt.; children Debra Dougherty and her husband, Jay, of Eagle, Idaho, Joe Salerno, of Barre, Vt., Steven Salerno, of New York, and Antonio (Tony) Salerno, of Clarkston; grandchildren Matthew Dougherty, of St. Helens, Ore., Jamie (Dougherty) Martin, of Lewiston, Jessica Salerno, of Phoenix, Jenna Foster, of East Corinth, Vt., Joe Salerno, of Moncton, NB, Canada, Amy Smith, of Lake Mary, Fla., Chad Smith, of Tonawanda, N.Y., Steven Kulchawick, of Deltona, Fla., and Katie Stroup, of DeLand, Fla.; great-grandchildren Payton, Avery, Kendal and Bennett Martin; Finnley Dougherty; Gabe and Asher Weimer; Ashley, Nick, Zack and Jadyn Smith; Madison Kulchawick; Benjamin, Gracie and Pierce Stroup; and Camden and Alexandra Salerno.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a celebration of life event held now, but is being planned for a later date, to be announced.