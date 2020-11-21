Patricia Ann Holder Fuller, 82, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at her home in Tennessee.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. today at Ray Funeral Home in Cleveland, Miss., with a graveside service immediately following at North Cleveland Cemetery in Cleveland, Miss.
Patricia Ann, fondly referred to as Pat, was born July 13, 1938, to Thomas Clayton Holder and Juanita Grace Long Holder. She married Charles Lynn Fuller in November 1962. She was a wonderful wife, mother and friend. She had one of those amazing personalities that everyone who met her instantly loved her.
Being a world traveler, she went to Africa, Sweden, Portugal and other far-off lands. She also went on many wonderful trips with her daughters, joining Melanie Ann for a trip to Las Vegas and going with Janet Beth to Leavenworth, Wash., north and south sides of the Grand Canyon, Zions National Park and Moab, Utah.
Pat was a wonderful quilt maker and artist. All things she made and painted were done with precision of beauty and undeniable talent. Besides her many talents, she was also an adventurer alongside her husband, willing to explore new places from Idaho, Colorado, Montana, to Tennessee. She will always be remembered lovingly by all who knew her and knew that she was a classy lady.
She was preceded in passing by her parents, Thomas Clayton Holder and Juanita Grace Long Holder; and her loving husband, Charles Lynn Fuller.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Beth Fuller; brother Thomas E. Holder; nephews Clay Erwin and his sons, Clayton and Park T, and Clarke Erwin.
A huge heartfelt thank you to the awesome private caregivers, Angela Cole, Teresa Tyus, Pamela Stone, Mozella Smith, Delora Bond, Anika Mayfield and Sabrina Anderson through Home Instead. All the wonderful caregivers, she fondly referred to as the CGs. A big appreciation to her loving brother, Thomas E. Holder, of Cleveland, Miss., in his devotion, unending love and support. A huge appreciation and thank you to Charles and Patricia’s daughter, Janet Beth Fuller, for her steadfast care and obvious show of love and responsibility to her family. All the responsibilities she has taken on have been done with excellence and continue to be simply amazing.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or your local animal shelter.