Patricia Ann Havemann Armstrong passed away peacefully at Creekside Memory Care Facility in Coeur d’Alene, Friday, March 12, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 84 years old.
Pat was born in Salmon, Idaho, to Vera and Milt Havemann. She grew up in Salmon with her brother, Grant, and her sister, Suzan, on a farm where they raised several animals and helped run their family store, Havemann Hardware. Pat attended the University of Idaho where she was actively involved in the Alpha Phi sorority. She remained an active alumni throughout her life as well as being an integral member of her local P.E.O. International chapter until she passed away.
After graduating with her degree in microbiology, she moved to San Francisco for a short period before moving back to Salmon. There she met her future husband, Terry Armstrong, when he was a young teacher in Salmon. They married in Salmon on June 11, 1960, and in 1961 they welcomed their child, Mary Armstrong.
They then moved to Moscow where Terry continued his education at the University of Idaho. Pat was an important part of the community and the university. Many will remember her as the petite lady, arm and arm with the exceptionally tall man. She was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Moscow.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry, in 2014; her daughter, Mary, in 2015; and brother Grant Havemann.
Pat is survived by her sister, Suzan (Chuck) Jones, of Salmon, Idaho; her granddaughter, Christy (Mike) Bessey, of Priest River, Idaho; her grandson, John (Shandray) Surmeyer, of Post Falls, Idaho; and her three great-grandsons, Jace, Gunnar and Lucas.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to P.E.O. International’s local Moscow, Idaho Chapter. Their address is P.E.O. AB Chapter, 839 Nylarol St., Moscow, ID 83843.
Pat will be laid to rest at the Moscow Cemetery near Mary. Short’s Funeral Chapel is assisting the family and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.