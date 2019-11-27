Patricia Ann Griffin Appleford passed away at home Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.
Patsy was born April 29, 1932, in Winona, Mo., to Oris E. and Thelma Windes Griffin. The family traveled quite a bit and eventually landed in Asotin, where Patsy attended school, graduating in 1950. It was during high school she met her husband of 52 years, Gaylord. She was employed by Webster’s Studio and Camera Shop and worked there until Gaylord returned from serving in the U.S. Army in Korea. They were married May 16, 1953, in Spokane, and worked the farm on the Asotin-Anatone Flats until his death in 2005.
She is survived by her children, Tracy (Lee) Campbell, of Burbank, Wash., and Jeff (Marilyn) Appleford, of Asotin; her grandchildren, Annie (Zach) Bixler, of Richland, Libby (Chad) Blashill, of Richland, Will (Jennifer) Campbell, of Seattle, and Danny Appleford, of Redmond, Wash.
She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Griffin and Lucy Bixler. Her only regret was not being here to meet her newest great-grandson, Nolan Blashill, who is due in January.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Barbara; brother Eddie; and her husband, Gaylord.
At her request, there will be no service. A private family gathering will be held. Please make any contributions to the Tri-Cities Chaplaincy Hospice, 1480 Fowler St., Richland, WA 99352, or www.chaplaincyhealthcare.org.
“You were quite the Old Bird. Now flap those wings to Heaven and give Papa a kiss from all of us.”