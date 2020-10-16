Patricia Aline Hesler Clark

Patsy A. Hesler Clark, 71, died unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in her garden, that very special place to her.
She was born to Mary E. Stubbs and given up at birth to her loving parents, Norman and Ada Hesler, on Jan. 23, 1949.
Patsy graduated from Lewiston High School in 1967. Good friends moved to Anchorage, Alaska, and encouraged Patsy to come up as there were so few women. At 20, she drove the Alcan Highway to Anchorage ... an adventure that kept her in Alaska for 40 years, until she retired from the Anchorage Police Department in 2005.
In 1988, she found her birth mother, and to her surprise, four older brothers and a younger sister. Patsy was a spitting image of her mom and was heartily welcomed into her new family.
Patsy returned to Lewiston in 2009 and bought a small house with a big lot ... she was so excited to have a humongous garden with one of every kind of flower. She loved to spend winters in Mexico, and in 2011 was excited to become, in her words, “trailer trash” with her purchase of a small home in Puerto Penasco, Mexico. Her hobbies included gardening, quilting and sewing. She made wind chimes and garden art, and was as good with a glue gun as she was with a chain saw.
No one was a stranger to Patsy; she made friends and was generous with everyone. Her lovely gifts of homegrown flowers, canned beets, pickles and salsa will be remembered and missed by many.
She is survived by her brother, Cecil Stubbs, of Oklahoma; sister Cathy Dark, of Spokane; and sister-in-law Betty Stubbs, of Spokane Valley, Wash. Also, her dear friend, Susan Hesler, of Lewiston; many cousins, nieces and nephews from Alaska to Tanzania, Africa; and her sweet, devoted dog from Mexico, Lucita.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Reg Stubbs, Mike Stubbs and Dr. Noel Stubbs.
Patsy impacted countless lives. Her quick wit, big heart and fun-loving personality touched so many. She was one of a kind.
Patsy’s celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 21 at Hereth Park, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Patsy loved fluorescent colors, so don’t hesitate to wear your brightest clothing.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Patsy’s name to Barb’s Dog Rescue at www.barbsdogrescue.org.