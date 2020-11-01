Patricia Ailene McGuire, 86, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Spokane at her daughter Kathi’s home with all her children at her side.
Pat was born in 1934 to Roger and Amy (Patrick) Tyler in Emmett, Idaho. The family moved many times during the Depression, and she attended schools in Oklahoma, Nevada, Idaho and Washington. In 1949, a family home was established in Ephrata, Wash., where Pat graduated from high school in 1952. Pat dreamed of being a social worker, studying at Big Bend Community College and Lewis-Clark State College.
She married Howard Guenther, and the family followed his drilling company work from dam to dam in Idaho, Oregon, Utah, Arizona and Washington. In 1965, they settled in Asotin, where they raised three children. The family was very active in school and civic activities.
She enjoyed remodeling their home, built in 1887, and hosted joyous gatherings in the large yard and garden on Asotin Creek. Their house was a favorite drop-in place for kids and adults alike because of her hospitality. Pat grew a large garden with flowers, vegetables and herbs and became well known as “The Herb Lady.” She was an avid reader. Pat treasured time spent on the Snake River, especially Guenther Beach, boating and water-skiing with their children and friends.
She served as council member and mayor for the city of Asotin. She considered the development of Chief Looking Glass Park to be among her greatest accomplishments. She worked at the Asotin County Treasurer’s Office, Wallace-Frazier Title Co. and retired as director of Retired Senior Volunteer Program.
She was married to Jerome “Jerry” McGuire from 1977 until his passing in 2005. The couple enjoyed a home at Badger Lake, international adventures, motorhome trips and several great dogs. In retirement, she sold herbs and had an antique business at the Hanger. She met lifelong friends at Beta Sigma Phi, Red Hat Society and Asotin Methodist Church. She was a volunteer at the ROC rescue mission in Lewiston.
During her marriage to Ron Boedigheimer, from 2007 to 2015, they moved between his home in Imnaha, Ore., and her home in Asotin.
Pat married Jerry VanDalsen in 2017. They enjoyed winters in Arizona. He survives her in Davenport, Wash.
Pat is also survived by her children, Richard (Dwan) Guenther, of Pendleton, Ore., Lisa (Glenn) Knight, of Seattle, and Kathi “Margo” Guenther, of Tulum, Mexico, and Spokane; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jerry McGuire; brother Ed Tyler; and grandson Adam Guenther.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to HospiceofSpokane.org, 121 S. Arthur, Spokane, WA 99202, or your local hospice.