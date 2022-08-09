Patricia Adele Boyd, 72, of Clarkston, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Patricia was born Aug. 30, 1949, to Max and Juanita Rich in Vancouver, Wash.
After graduating from Pomeroy High School, she attended Kinman Business University in Spokane, then married Delbert G. Boyd on Dec. 23, 1971, in Pomeroy and went on to have two boys, Daniel and Darin.
Pat had a shining light. She always tried to help others and be a Christian with these values. She loved her family and friends and wanted to help them live life to the fullest. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved family history and genealogy. She also loved to scrapbook, craft and cook. She lived for her sister trips, camping and the ocean.
Pat is survived by sons Daniel (Jamie) Boyd and Darin (Christy) Boyd; grandchildren Hunter, Jacob (Danielle), Dakota, MiKayla (Craig) and Dylan (Wendy); great-grandchildren Anna Jo and Easton; sister Margaret (Steve) Kazda; nephew Ken Kazda; great-nephews Caden and Colton; and many other family members.
Pat is preceded in death by husband Delbert Boyd; parents Max and Juanita Rich; brother James Rich; grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Pomeroy City Cemetery.