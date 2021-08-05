Patricia (Adams) Millard

Patricia Ann (Adams) Millard, 84, of Ahsahka, was the loving daughter of Charles Adams and Ila Mae Brewer. She was born Aug. 7, 1936, in Laona, Wis.
She is the devoted sister to Geraldine Deyo (Punch), Jeanette Barnett, Klymouth Adams (Carol) and William Adams (Beverly). She went to join her parents, husband Duane, sister Bonnie and brother Charles on Friday, July 23, 2021.
She married Gerald Duane on Sept. 2, 1954, and was a loving mother to Debbie Anderson (John) and Toby Millard.
She was an amazing grandmother to all of her grandkids, Jason Anderson (Nikki), Matt Anderson (Jessica) and Rachel Millard (Nick).
She also loved her great-grandkids and spoiled them just the same. Becca Anderson, Bryton Anderson, Kenzie Anderson, Jaiden Anderson and Maison Anderson.
Pat spent most of her life working with the public and she knew everyone in town. Her favorites things were spending time at her home on the river, playing cards with family, gambling at the casino and drinking beer.
Grandma Pat taught her grandkids and great-grandkids many things over the years: from how to cuss to, most importantly, how to love with your whole heart. She made the best cinnamon toast and loved to make it for all of the kids.
One of her favorite quotes was, “You shouldn’t be here with me, you should be out living your life.”
The celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2, at Pat and Duane’s house in Ahsahka, 148 North Fork Drive.