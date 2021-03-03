Pamela Mae (Spencer) Fugate passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the age of 71.
Pam was born Dec. 30, 1949, in Orofino to Henry “Hank” and Burl (Lydia) Spencer. She attended school in Pierce. On July 18, 1970, she married the love of her life, Larry Fugate. Together they raised a daughter and two sons.
Pam attended school to become a licensed log scaler, retiring from Potlatch after 10 years.
Pam’s passion was her children and grandchildren, as well as the rest of her family. Her second passion was fishing. She and Larry competed in bass tournaments around the Northwest, winning many trophies over the years. She also loved hunting, camping and berry picking.
Pam was preceded in death by her father, Henry, and her mother, Burl. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Larry Fugate; daughter Marci Wagner Fugate and sons Larry D. Fugate (Mandi) and Quincy Fugate; also, brother Stephen (Connie) Spencer; grandchildren Kyler, Cassandra and Braeden; one great-grandson and another one on the way; and many nephews and nieces and extended family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. March 5 at Pine Hills Funeral Chapel, 939 Michigan Ave., Orofino. A covered-dish dinner will follow at the Pierce Community Center.