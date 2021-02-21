Pamela Jane Wolf Shawley, 72, passed peacefully in her home Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, after a brave three-year battle with cancer.
She was born Jan. 17, 1949, to Fermon and Helen Wolf in Lewiston. Pam was the ninth of 12 children born into the Wolf family. Pam graduated from Lewiston High School in 1967 and then attended Lewis-Clark State College. She married Jerry Bull in August 1969, and they were blessed with two children, Travis and Trishah Bull. Their marriage later ended in divorce. Pam took great pride in her children and was very active in their many interests and activities.
On Feb. 16, 1990, Pam married Tim Shawley in Lewiston. She passed on their anniversary after 31 years of marriage. Pam and Tim split time between their home in Clarkston and their cabin in Red River. They enjoyed traveling and most recently enjoyed a cruise to Alaska. They frequently took road trips to visit family and friends across the country. Most of all, they enjoyed each other’s friendship and companionship and built a wonderful life together that they loved.
Throughout the 1980s, Pam volunteered as a youth coach for Trishah’s soccer and softball teams. She frequently spoke about her love of coaching and the many girls she had the privilege of knowing on and off the field. A highlight of coaching included Pam being named the Boys & Girls Club Coach of the Year after leading the girls soccer team to an undefeated season. Travis and Trishah were involved in various sports during middle and high school and could always count on Pam cheering them on from the sidelines or bleachers. Pam joined the staff of TR Video in 1983. She later became manager of the Clarkston store and thoroughly enjoyed interacting with many wonderful customers over the years. Pam would eventually become General Manager of Store Operations and continue to work in the various stores within the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley until 1996.
After Pam’s involvement in the construction of several commercial properties, she began building custom homes in Clarkston. Additionally, she assisted many others with design, planning and construction for remodels and new homes. She most recently enjoyed working with her siblings on their home improvement and redesign projects. Pam’s true passion was spending time with friends and her incredibly large family. Holidays and family reunions were always the highlight of the year as they involved countless hours of games and laughter. If you knew Pam, you knew that she was competitive. She has kept hundreds (maybe thousands) of score cards dating back to the early 2000s. A star always identified the winner; no star appeared larger than the one next to Pam’s name after a victory. We all loved that about her and that she always volunteered to keep score — perhaps a correlation? We are currently checking the math. One of Pam’s goals was to be the best grandma ever to her grandchildren. Her grandchildren can confirm that she achieved and exceeded this goal. Pam has built lasting memories with her beloved grandchildren and they frequently looked forward to her cards and notes, always signed “Love you to pieces. Hugs and kisses. XXOOX.”
She is survived by her loving husband, Tim; son Travis (Kari), of Rockwall, Texas; daughter Trishah, of Burien, Wash.; grandchildren Tyler, Monique, Garrett, Mason and McKenna; siblings/lifetime friends Marylou Cook, of Lewiston; Joanne Bolick, of Asotin; Anita (Marvin) Kelso, of Prineville, Ore.; Linda (Bob) Klindworth, of Ellensburg, Wash.; Judy (Mike) Hendrickson, of Lewiston; Janice (Doug) O’Connor, of Eagle, Idaho; John (Virginia) Wolf, of Lewiston; Susan (Dave) Waibel, of Eloy, Ariz.; Sharie (Ken) Westby, of Camas, Wash.; Roy (Teresa) Wolf, of Lewiston; and forever friend, Jenny Weiland, of Clarkston.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be submitted to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley, 1021 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501 or 1414 Highland Ave., Clarkston, WA 99403; the Jackson Baldwin Foundation, 3527 Eighth St. C, Lewiston, ID 83501, or the charity of your choice.