Pamela Jan McRoberts, 65, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, surrounded by her family and listening to Jimmy Buffet.
She was born May 5, 1955, (5/5/55), to Dr. Donald D. and Jeanet W. (Harris) McRoberts. She grew up in Lewiston, attending St. Stanislaus Catholic school and Lewiston High School, where she loved drama. She was graduated in 1973 and felt she was a big city girl at heart. She soon found herself studying interior design in Sacramento, Calif. She enjoyed it there and spent many years before moving across the country to her main love ... Florida.
Pam loved the sun, sea, warmth and the Florida Keys. The Keys were her favorite destination in Florida, probably because it was like her — fun, unfiltered, salty, quirky, with a dash of sarcasm. She was a true parrot head, loving all things Jimmy Buffet for many years and was a past president of a Parrot Heads in Paradise Club in Florida. The clubs she belonged to in California and Florida would gather to have fun ... but also to do good, like picking up trash and cleaning up beaches. She got as much enjoyment out of community service as she did the fun camaraderie.
The date 5/5/55 was noted above as Pam absolutely loved her birthday and shared it with others often. She liked that much of the Western Hemisphere helped her celebrate her Cinco de Mayo birthday. Besides her devoted friends, she loved flamingos best, proven by her pink home décor of flamingos and purses and clothes ... and more flamingos.
Pam moved back to Lewiston when her mother died in 2014 and had been residing in the family home. She actually had plans to move “home” to Florida shortly before she died.
Pam was preceded in death by her father, Don, and her mother, Jan. She is survived by her sister, Mona McRoberts, of Lewiston; nephew Matthew Plemmons, of Clarkston; niece Sarah (Kevin) Lorentz, of Lewiston; great-nieces Jacie (Jhad) Taylor and Mara Lorentz, of Lewiston; and great-nephews Taran Smith, Alec Smith and Kevin Lorentz Jr., all of Lewiston. All of Pam’s family and good friends, including Carole Asbury, of Clarkston, Bobbi Coker, of Charlotte, Fla., and Christine Zagorski, of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., Zara and Bobo will greatly miss Pam’s acerbic wit and generosity.
The family will have a private celebration of life in the near future. Memorials are suggested to the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Spokane.