Pamela Dawn Patterson, 66, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, with her devoted husband, loving children and best friend, Janice, by her side.
“Even in death I am blessed with the love and volunteering of my children and husband of over 20 years, Wesley Patterson. I lived a beautiful life. I am so proud of the bravery shown by my husband and children, always keeping my feelings and needs first.”
Pam is survived by her husband, Wesley; daughters Stephanie Kealoha, Colandra Findley and Samanatha Wise; grandchildren Levi, Ariel, Dallas, Kylie, Heavenly, Shaylynn, Shane, Ashlee, Alissa, Angel and Madisen; great-grandchildren Bella, Kamaiyah, Khaos, Salvador, Zoilynn, Knoxx, Aaliyah, Hailey and Natalie; mother-in-law Della; sister-in-law Althea (Bill); brothers-in-law Chris (Susan) and Milton (Becky); nephews Timothy, Dennis, David, Christopher, Trevor and Daniel; and nieces Natasha and Carrie.
She was preceded in death by brother Samuel; great-granddaughter Laura Rose; sister Teresa Roy; father Gordon Lawrence; and mother Phyllis Wagner.
A celebration of life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 6, at the VFW Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., in Lewiston.