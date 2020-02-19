Pamela Dawn Lucas

Pam passed into the Lord’s arms late Thursday evening, Feb. 13, 2020, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.
Pam was born May 21, 1967, in Walla Walla, to Frank and Lucille Lucas (Young). She graduated from Lapwai High School and attended the Center for Media Arts in New York.
Pam loved photography, baking and the light of her life, Daniella. She was an active member of her church. She was a ready friend to anyone she met and is greatly missed by her biological family, as well the families she made while working for the Simcos, Sheppards and Bergs as a nanny, as well as the Village Center Cinemas and Winco.
She is survived by her daughter, Daniella; her sisters, Paula Culbertson and Cammie Tenwick (Lucas); her brothers, William “Bill” Culbertson, “Big” Lyle Hunt and James Lucas; her nephew, Coleton Tenwick; nieces LaKrysa Mckarcher (Tenwick), Angelina Tenwick, Mychael Tenwick, Kerington Tenwick, Rose Ersland, Teriney Mckarcher and Aria Mckarcher. Pam has many unlisted but equally adored family members and friends, who she kept as close as blood, but to include everyone left behind who loved her would fill volumes.
Pam was preceded in death by her father, Frank Lucas; her mother, Lucille Lucas (Young); as well as her brother, Larry Hunt.
May she rest in peace.
Pam’s celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Community of Christ Church, 1315 Highland Ave., Clarkston, with a small lunch to follow. We are asking that in lieu of flowers, those who would like to show support, please donate to Daniella’s P1FCU account.