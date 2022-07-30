Ortha Lumina “Lou” Hirengen Weaver, 89, of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at her home in Lewiston, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
She was born Aug. 13, 1932, to Lelia Geneva Jacques and Arthur Olaf Hirengen in Casper, Wyo., moving to Lewiston when she was three. She grew up and attended school in Lewiston.
Lou married Theodore Phillip Weaver on Aug. 15, 1949, in Lewiston. They bought their first home in east Lewiston in 1956, where they lived the rest of their lives. They were married for 69 years.
Lou started working for Birch’s Tent and Awning in 1962, and then went to work for Frank’s Upholstery for many years. She then opened her own upholstery business at her home, where she ran Weaver’s Upholstery for 45 years. She did auto, home and boats, one which included the Idaho Queen river boat. Three of her five children worked for her at some point.
If there was anything you could say about our mom, in one word: family. There was never a lack of love and support in our family. She loved to take pictures and movies of everything that happened with her children, grandchildren and great- and great-great-grandchildren.
She had six sisters, they celebrated their mother’s birthday on one day each and called it sister’s day. The year Lou turned 72, she went water skiing and went for a tandem flight in an ultralight hang glider in the same weekend.
Lou had attended Trinity Baptist Church the last several years and Trinity Lutheran Church for several years. She had sponsored a women’s softball team for Weaver’s Upholstery for four years, and a women’s bowling team for a few years. She was also a Bluebird Leader and a Den Mother for a Cub Scout troop, lending her skills and talents to other children. Mom loved playing music, violin, accordion, mandolin, harmonica, piano and organ all by ear. She was also a part of the worship team at her church right up until the end. She and her husband were also members of the Old Time Fiddlers for several years.
Lou is survived by her daughter, Libbie Weaver McCallum (Kevan), of Lewiston; daughter, Victoria Weaver Garley (Fred), of O’Brien, Fla.; son, Tim Weaver, of Boise; daughter, Linda Scharnhorst, of Lewiston; son, Greg Weaver (Becky), of Spokane; sister, Jackie Picard; sister Janice Paige, of Soap Lake, Wash.; grandchildren, Bonni Riddle, Andrew Chisholm, Benjamin Frey, Brandie Walker, Gavin Garley, Kimberlee, Nick and Timmy Weaver, John and Christian Scharnhorst, and Les, Dana and Michaela Weaver; 13½ great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Lou is preceded in death by her spouse, Theodore Phillip Weaver; and sisters, Marie Anderson Tutcher, Evelyn Reece, Lila Card DeVault and Alice Heese.
A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. Aug. 27, at Trinity Baptist Church, 816 Sycamore St., Clarkston. A dinner will follow.
A very special thank you to Peggy and Joe Syverson for their special gift of love and friendship to our parents and family. Thank you to Betty Lehrmen for the generous donation.