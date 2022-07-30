Ortha Lumina “Lou” Hirengen Weaver

Ortha Lumina “Lou” Hirengen Weaver, 89, of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at her home in Lewiston, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

She was born Aug. 13, 1932, to Lelia Geneva Jacques and Arthur Olaf Hirengen in Casper, Wyo., moving to Lewiston when she was three. She grew up and attended school in Lewiston.