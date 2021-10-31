Oren Hayden Blue, 91, of Kamiah, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, of health issues but mainly of a broken heart from the passing of his wife Dedee just 26 days before.
Oren was born July 27, 1930, in Buel, Idaho, to parents Charles Everette and Gladys Blue. They moved to Orofino, where he grew up and eventually met the love of his life, Dedee Jacobs. They were married June 17, 1949, and moved to Kamiah.
Oren worked hard all his life. He was a millwright for Potlatch of Kamiah, also Kamiah Mills and drove truck for Hutchins Lumber with countless trips up and down the Greer Grade to Weippe.
When Oren was younger, he rode his Harley motorcycle and worked for the railroad. He also helped build the Dworshak dam as he was an excellent carpenter.
He was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and served as an Elder in the Kamiah Congregation for many years.
He is survived by his son, Michael (Vicki) Blue; daughter Chrystal (Archie) Archer and daughter-in-law Virginia Blue; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dedee Blue; his son Calvin Blue and granddaughter Alicia Miliken.
The family is planning a private service for both him and Dedee at a later date.