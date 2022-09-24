Oral “Ron” Craig, 86, of Lewiston, who was a loving husband, dad, papa and uncle, died peacefully at his Lewiston home, during the early morning of Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, following a brief illness.
Ron was born April 14, 1936, in Lewiston, to Oral and Sue Craig, of Leland, Idaho. He arrived on his sister Laurene’s birthday and he joined his siblings Avia and Neal. He graduated from Kendrick High School in 1954 and shortly after, he met Carol Mael, who stayed by his side as his “Mrs. Lady” until the end of his life. Ron and Carol were married March 1, 1958, in Coeur d’Alene and they had three children, Ken, Lori and Faron. After living in Kendrick and Juliaetta, Ron and Carol relocated to Lewiston in 1962. He worked for Potlatch Forests Inc. (PFI, now Clearwater Paper) on the paint crew for 36 years, until his retirement in 1997.
He was an avid outdoorsman and he spent much of the time camping, fishing and hunting. The best times were spent around the campfire with family and friends, telling and enjoying a “B.S.” story — there are many great ones that took place, not suitable for sharing. Ron and Carol hosted many memorable Easter gatherings at their house, full of family, food and games.
After retiring, he liked to spend time woodworking in his shop. Carol was always finding a project for him, asking him to re-create something from a recent craft fair visit or magazine. Ron loyally watched the Seattle Seahawks and Mariners and we know he’ll still be rooting and rolling his eyes during the games.
Ron and Carol enjoyed their many trips to the Oregon Coast and passed their love of the ocean along to their children. Many fond memories were made with his whole family on the Oregon Coast, celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He is survived by a large and loving family, including Carol, his wife of more than 64 years; his children, Ken (Charlotte) Craig, of Genesee, and Lori (Craig) Dufour and Faron Craig, of Lewiston; and his grandchildren, Mike (Kirby) Dufour and Sara (Joseph) Wilson, of Lewiston, and Dylan Craig, of Genesee. He also is survived by two great-grandchildren, Carter and Claire Dufour, of Lewiston; his cousin, Darrel Craig, of Fullerton, Calif., who Ron loved as a brother; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ron was a gentle soul whom everyone loved. He didn’t know a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone (even though he didn’t hear half of what they said). Even until the end, Ron was fun-loving and inviting, and he enjoyed spending most of his time with family and loved ones. He will be greatly missed.
Upon his wishes, no service will be held. Donations may be made in his name to Shriners Hospitals for Children or Ronald McDonald House.
Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.