Oral ‘Ron’ Craig

Oral “Ron” Craig, 86, of Lewiston, who was a loving husband, dad, papa and uncle, died peacefully at his Lewiston home, during the early morning of Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, following a brief illness.

Ron was born April 14, 1936, in Lewiston, to Oral and Sue Craig, of Leland, Idaho. He arrived on his sister Laurene’s birthday and he joined his siblings Avia and Neal. He graduated from Kendrick High School in 1954 and shortly after, he met Carol Mael, who stayed by his side as his “Mrs. Lady” until the end of his life. Ron and Carol were married March 1, 1958, in Coeur d’Alene and they had three children, Ken, Lori and Faron. After living in Kendrick and Juliaetta, Ron and Carol relocated to Lewiston in 1962. He worked for Potlatch Forests Inc. (PFI, now Clearwater Paper) on the paint crew for 36 years, until his retirement in 1997.

