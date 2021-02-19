Opal Marie (Wade) Griffin, 96, of Pomeroy, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
Opal was born May 25, 1924, the third child to Henry and Rena Wade in Pomeroy. On July 3, 1946, Opal married William “Bill” Griffin in Lewiston. They were blessed with three children. Rodney, Lynn and Jimmy.
Opal will be remembered for her sweet smile, big hugs and smooches for anyone who needed them. Her joy and happiness were contagious and will be missed dearly. Opal was a hard worker from an early age, from working for families on farms, cleaning and ironing at homes when she was married. One of her biggest accomplishments was being a CNA for Garfield County Hospital (GCH) and working for Dr. Weiland.
Opal is survived by son Rodney Griffin; daughter Lynn Shawley; daughter-in-law Debbie Griffin; six grandchildren Clint Griffin, Marci (Jared) Coffman, Derek (Tracie) Shawley, Deron (Nicole) Shawley, Cricket Griffin (Dan) and Keri Griffin; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son Jimmy; son-in-law Jim Shawley; great-granddaughter Makayla Miller; her parents; siblings Violet Smith, Frances Boyd and Cecil Wade.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be directed to the Methodist Church of Pomeroy.