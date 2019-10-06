Omer was called home by his heavenly father Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, so he could enter into his eternal rest, after 83 years living and working for our Lord Jesus.
Omer was born July 2, 1936, to Earl C. Church and Elizabeth J. Elliott, in Imlay, Mich. He was born on a dairy farm and later moved to Fayetteville, Ark., where they farmed strawberries, etc. When crops failed because of a rainy season for two years, Omer’s family packed up their truck and moved to Springfield, Ore. Omer and his father did the pea and lentil harvest all over Oregon and Idaho.
Omer traveled back to Arkansas to marry Betty Jo Wallace. Omer and Betty returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and made their home in Clarkston. Omer and Betty had two children, Linda (Bruce Nelson) and Ken (Sherri Church). In 1980, Omer started “Church & Son Construction” with his son, Ken.
Omer and Celeste met and later married in 1993. Omer and Celeste made their home in Lenore. Omer built his dream home on Redheart Ridge. After retiring in 1995, Omer enjoyed life to the fullest on his property in Lenore. Omer was an excellent marksman and enjoyed crafting his own guns. Omer was also a remarkable woodworker. He spent hours in his shop on the property woodworking and crafted bowls, furniture and anything that could be transformed from wood to a piece of art.
Omer is survived by his loving wife, Celeste; his daughter, Linda (Bruce Nelson); his son, Ken (Sherri Church); as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: KC Church and Ben (Hailee Church), their children Landon, Lyvia and Audrina; also, Amber Holliday and her daughter, Ella Waller; Aubrey Mimier and her son, Aiden; Brionna Mimier and her daughter, Sayler; and Ashley Mimier and her son, Matthew.
Services will be held Friday at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Orofino. The rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m., following by Mass at 11 a.m. A luncheon will be held in the Little Flower Room, and the burial will follow on Omer and Celeste’s property at Redheart Ridge, 36382 Woodhaven Lane, Lenore.