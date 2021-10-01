The brilliant light of a beautiful soul, Ollie “Lee” Fruits, passed gently from this world to the next Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Born in 1937, Lee grew up in small town Indiana, working various small farm and factory jobs. At the age of 17, he joined the United States Air Force. During his career, he married Darlene Haynes, and had his first child, Kandie, in 1957. Lee remained in the Air Force for more than 20 years. 1972 brought the birth of his son, Lee Alan.
In 1974, Lee retired from the Air Force, and moved his family to Pullman where his wife, Darlene, had been born and raised. Lee worked as a service manager at Dick Giovi Ford until 1986 when he took a position with Instructional Support Services at Washington State University. After 17 years there, Lee finally settled into a comfortable retirement at his country home on Sand Road outside of Pullman.
Darlene passed away unexpectedly in 2004. Though unfortunate, the passing of his wife opened the door to what Lee would best become known for over the next several years: pet therapy with his dog, Oscar.
Lee had a wide range of interests including British comedy, photography, classic cars and model railroading. But above all, he liked to share his ever-loving heart with every person he met. He had an inviting smile and hugs so warm and secure they could lighten your heart even on the worst of days.
Lee is survived by his children, Kandie Lemieux, of Cut Bank, Mont., and his son, Lee Alan Fruits, of Moscow. He is also survived by two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Take your memories of Lee and cherish them. The smiles, hugs, wisdom and laughter that he shared belong to all of us, now. Hold fast to them, and share them often.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.