Olivia Alice Jackson grabbed a hold of Jesus’ hand and entered into heaven peacefully early on the morning of Sunday, March 5, 2020, surrounded by her family in her home.
Livie was born Sept. 10, 1952, in Lewiston, to Oliver and Colleen Jackson. She was the first born of their nine children. Livie grew up in Kamiah and attended school there. The family moved to Lewiston and she continued school. She also went to Chilocco Indian School in Oklahoma. She later received her GED at Walla Walla Community College.
She married Anthony J. Jackson. They later divorced.
Livie traveled for many years with her mother, Colleen, to mostly tribal reservations ministering the gospel. Giving her life to Jesus completely changed her life. He greatest joy was studying the word of God and sharing it with others. She even became an ordained minister under Jay Swallow Ministries.
Her travels slowed after she started dialysis 20 years ago. But she continued to minister on the phone.
She even joined the YWAM (Youth With A Mission) Ministries and was on the Ship Anastasis and did DTS (Discipleship Training School) and her mission was in Mexico.
Although Livie never had her own children, she raised many nephews and nieces who became like her own.
She was preceded in death by her father, Oliver A. Jackson Sr.; her brothers, Oliver Jr., Bennett and Eric; adopted sister Deanna Moffett; grandmother Lavinia S. Williams; grandparents Andrew and Ruth Jackson; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
She is survived by her mother, Colleen L. Lupe, at her Lapwai home; her siblings, Randall (Katsy), of Spalding, Dean (Vi), of Tom Beall Road, Tracey, of Lewiston, Jeanette, of Lapwai, Alexis (Wilford), of Lapwai, Levi Lupe and adopted sister Marjorie Williams, of Lewiston; and some of the nephews and nieces she helped raise, Reuben, Rocky, Inez, Sonya, Leah, Shantelle, Jonathan, Alexandria and Celeste.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. today at Kamiah First Church Cemetery. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
“Never fallen but risen to a higher life.”