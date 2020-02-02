Oliver Charles Bittleston, 90, was born Oct. 18, 1929, to Cyrus Bittleston and Lottie Wolske Bittleston, in Coeur d’Alene. Cyrus and Lottie had eight children (five girls and three boys), Mabel, Alfred, Marie, Irene, Elmer, Hazel, Dorothea and Oliver.
Oliver was the youngest of those eight children, and when naming him, Cyrus and Lottie determined that it “was all over,” thus they named him Oliver. This is a story that Dad enjoyed telling and giggling over.
Oliver was raised on a stump farm homestead outside of Coeur d’Alene. Cyrus Bittleston and his family cleared the land and put it into farming. During those early years in the area, Grandpa (Cyrus) had numerous run-ins with cougar and bear. According to Oliver, this is the reason the area became known as Cougar Gulch. Cyrus and his father built a barn of hand-hewn logs on the homestead which is currently being renovated. Lottie Wolske was raised on a stump farm a mile away from the Bittleston homestead. Oliver stated that he was unsure whether or not either of his parents ever attended school beyond the country school eighth grade.
Oliver attended school at the Meadowbrook School (country school) for the first eight grades. His first grade was held in a neighbor’s house because the country school building had burned — a new school building was built by the following year. After eighth grade, Oliver attended Coeur d’Alene High School. Cyrus suffered several heart attacks, so Oliver took a semester off in his sophomore year to care for the family farm and his parents. After that semester off, Oliver returned to school and finished high school after five years.
He then attended Warner Pacific College in Portland, working his way through college. Oliver graduated with a degree in Christian theology. While at Warner Pacific College, Oliver met and fell in love with Blanche Seekins. After completing college, Oliver and Blanche married June 12, 1953.
In 1954, Oliver and Blanche began their work in the ministry. Oliver served as an ordained minister for 60 years, serving in Montana, Idaho and Washington. Oliver served as a bi-vocational pastor. He and Blanche supplemented the ministry with business vocations in order to support their family.
Oliver and Blanche pastored in Big Sandy, Mont., from 1953-56. They then returned to Coeur d’Alene, where they ran a boys’ home, farmed the family farm and logged until 1962. In 1962, they moved to Orofino to pastor the First Church of God.
During the years in Orofino, Oliver worked for the state forestry service. Then he started Clearwater Homes and Service, working on RVs in 1963. In 1964, they branched out into selling and servicing mobile homes. In 1978, Oliver left the pastorate and went into business full time.
Oliver and Blanche raised five children together: Cyrus Bittleston (Diana Ferris Poulton), of Orofino, Creta Reilly-Saxton (Joe Saxton), of Uniontown, Corlene Becker (Tim Becker), of Genesee, Christy Skinner (Larry Skinner), of Orofino, and Cynthia White (Ernie McPeak), of Clarkston.
After suffering with multiple heart ailments, Oliver and Blanche sold the business and moved to Clarkston in 1982 to pastor the Clarkston First Church of God. Oliver suffered a severe heart attack as this transition was occurring, requiring bypass surgery. During his recovery, the Clarkston church graciously granted him a six-month leave of absence before he stepped into the full-time pastorate. In 1994, Oliver retired from pastoring and built a retirement home on Angel Ridge Road, above Peck. Oliver and Blanche loved their little piece of paradise on Angel Ridge, and especially enjoyed all of the wildlife.
In 2000, Blanche was diagnosed with cancer and, after 12 years of battling the disease, she went home to her Lord on July 16, 2011. Oliver and Blanche were married for 58 years. Oliver’s health was failing, so their little piece of paradise was sold shortly after Blanche’s passing, and Oliver moved back into the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. He spent some time living in retirement homes and assisted living facilities.
After recovering from brain surgery, Oliver regained strength and enough vitality to realize God was not calling him home quite yet. In renewed health, he decided that he did not want to spend these years alone. So, he picked up the phone and called Betty (Elizabeth) Brooks Anderson — our family’s lifelong friend and Blanche’s best friend — and asked Betty to move from Missouri and come to Idaho as his wife. After “thinking on it” for a day, Betty accepted Oliver’s marriage proposal, and on Feb. 11, 2012, they were married. Betty and Oliver lived in a single-wide mobile home in the Lewiston Orchards, enjoying monthly anniversary celebrations. Sadly, in January 2017, Betty was diagnosed with lung cancer; two short weeks later, she went home to be with the Lord. Oliver and Betty continued to be newlyweds throughout their nearly five years of marriage.
The months since Betty’s passing have been lonely, and have seen Oliver in and out of hospitals a number of times. He has fought a long, hard battle, but has remained open to being God’s instrument for as long as God has needed him here on this Earth.
Oliver was preceded in death by his father, Cyrus Bittleston; mother Lottie Bittleston; siblings Mabel Montenegro, Alfred Bittleston, Marie Blocksom, Irene Petty, Elmer Bittleston, Hazel Friberg and Dorothea Curtis; and his wives, Blanche Bittleston and Betty Bittleston. Oliver was the last family survivor of his generation except one cousin, Robert Matheson.
He is survived by his children and stepchildren, Cy, Creta, Corlene, Christy, Cynthia, John Reichelt, Roger Anderson and Carol Stickens; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Oliver enjoyed the outdoors and hunting interactions with church family and a multitude of friends and family scattered around the world. He loved to share the gospel and bringing souls to the Lord. It was his deepest desire that he will spend eternity with each and every one of these in heaven.
In the time after Betty’s passing, Oliver required assistance in his home, and then in the last six months of his life, Oliver lived in Life Care Center in Lewiston. He grew to love, care for and minister to many special caregivers in these final years of his life.
Oliver, you are deeply loved and missed by all who knew you.
A viewing is set for 9-11 a.m. Thursday at Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m. at the First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.