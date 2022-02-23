Olive D. Steeley passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia of natural causes.
She was born Feb. 20, 1929, to Elsie and Henry Kaiser in Longview, Wash. Mom moved with her mother and stepfather, Harley Bellows, to Clarkston in 1934 at age 5 with her sister, Lorraine, age 6, to the family acreage. Olive attended Whittier grade school, Lincoln Jr. High and graduated from Charles Francis Adams High School in 1946. Mom played the drums and glockenspiel in the band.
Mom met Dad in Lewiston after a high school track meet and offered her and a friend a ride home in his 1936 Ford. They were married at her parents’ home Oct. 5, 1946, after Dad returned from serving in the U.S. Navy. She had three children, Guyla, Charlene and Russell.
Mom loved flowers, puzzles, playing piano, square dancing and attended the National Square Dance Jamboree in Wenatchee, traveling to National Parks, camping on the Lochsa, spending time at their cabin in Soldiers Meadows they built in 1978, snowmobiling, mushrooming, fishing with family, and annual trips to the Oregon coast with Mom’s cousins. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston.
In 1968, Mom went to work at the Lewiston Morning Tribune in the business office. Several years later, she went to work for Drs. Aschenbrenner/Johansen and retired there.
Olive was preceded in death by her husband, Guy R. Steeley; parents; stepfather, Harley Bellows; daughter and son-in-law Guyla and Glen Tiede; granddaughter Jamie Hebert; son-in-law Michael Hebert; sister Lorraine and brother-in-law John Ross; and nephew Richard Ross. Olive is survived by daughter Charlene Hebert; son Russell (Rose) Steeley; grandchildren, Jason (Natalie) Hebert, Taylor and Layla, Tori Steeley, Carli Steeley, Kole (Elizabeth) Steeley, Ava Jo, Marina Tiede, Sundee (Gene) Phillips; great-grandchildren Casey St. Clair, Cassie St. Clair, Lindee (Krammer) Lorig Dax, Kodi Triplett; sister-in-law Betty Steeley; and nieces and nephews.
Donations may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.
A viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A funeral with a luncheon to follow is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.