Olen Lloyd Hillman, 79, passed into the arms of our Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. in his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
Olen was a loving husband of 57 years to Judy Hillman. Fun fact: Olen and Judy had only known each other for two weeks before getting married Jan. 1, 1963.
Olen loved and was loved deeply by each member of his family and will be forever missed. We are all very grateful and proud of our husband, father and grandfather; we are all honored to have been loved by him.
He is survived by his three children, Carrie “Woggie” (Mike), John and Michael; grandsons Dirk (Tabitha), Drew (Lauren), Damon and Cody; and great-grandchildren Elizabeth and Watson.
There will be a small celebration of life at his home with his family.