Today
Linda Mae (Gant) Phillips, 63, of Lewiston - 2 p.m. memorial, Hells Gate State Park, Lewiston.
Monday
Elaine Meissner, 62, of Grangeville - 11 a.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W. South First St. A reception will follow at the church.
Thursday
Dalene Diane (Ausman) Braden, 76, of Asotin - 2 p.m. memorial, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A reception will follow at the Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.
Saturday
Kyle Roe Wetmore, 47, of Orofino - 2 p.m. celebration of life, Best Western Lodge at River's Edge, 615 Main St., Orofino.
Laura Sewell, 97, of Portland, Ore., and formerly of Teakan - 10 a.m. graveside, Teakan Cemetery.
Alberta (Wakefield) Flaig, 86, of Lewiston - 11 a.m. service, Blessed Hope Assembly of God, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. A covered-dish dinner will follow.
Michael Sargent, 73, of Clarkston - 11 a.m. memorial service, Holy Family Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A luncheon will follow.