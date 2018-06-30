Today
Kathryn Orr Rogers, 103, of Moscow - 2 p.m. memorial, Short's Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Burial will follow at the Moscow Cemetery.
Amy Nicole Gearring, 37, of Pinehurst, Idaho, and formerly of Weippe - 11 a.m. celebration of life, Weippe Cemetery. A covered-dish dinner will follow at Fraser Park near Weippe.
Kay Isabella Armstrong, 92, of Clarkston - 11 a.m. memorial service, First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive, Lewiston.
Luke Riley Christopher, 17, of Lewiston - noon memorial service, St. Stanislaus Church, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston. A reception will follow.
Kathleen "Katie" Tweit, 38, of Lewiston - 3 p.m. celebration of life, River City Church, 707 Seventh Ave., Lewiston.
Sunday
Linda Mae (Gant) Phillips, 63, of Lewiston - 2 p.m. memorial, Hells Gate State Park, Lewiston.
Monday
Elaine Meissner, 62, of Grangeville - 11 a.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W. South First St. A reception will follow at the church.
Thursday
Dalene Diane (Ausman) Braden, 76, of Asotin - 2 p.m. memorial, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A reception will follow at the Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.