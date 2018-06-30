Glen Duane Ingram
ST. MARIES - Glen Duane Ingram, 86, of Clarkston, died Thursday, June 28, 2018, at Valley Vista Care Center of St. Maries. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Carl Westberg
MOSCOW - Carl Westberg, 68, of Moscow, died Monday, June 25, 2018, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Diana Holbrook
MOSCOW - Diana Holbrook, 59, of Potlatch, died Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Dominic Rene Filan
PALOUSE - Dominic Rene Filan, 60, of Palouse, died Thursday, June 28, 2018, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Naomi Katherine Camden
NEZPERCE - Naomi Katherine Camden, 75, of Nezperce, died Thursday, June 28, 2018, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.